Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020 06:53 AM

Los Angeles Chargers Unveil Much-Anticipated New Uniforms; Minus the Typical Uniform Unveiling Clichés 

Chargers Communications

The Los Angeles Chargers today unveiled their much-anticipated new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season, the team's first in its new SoFi Stadium home.

In a video debuting on NFL Network's Good Morning Football and subsequently released on the team's digital media channels, viewers thought they were going to hear the usual clichés surrounding what inspired the Bolts new uniforms.

After a brief, stylized montage including some of the Chargers most iconic looks, a voiceover asks, "How do you improve on perfection?"

The answer: "First, you start with the design process."

The v/o then launches into a cassette tape on fast forward explanation, "Taking inspiration from the subtle curvature of the bolt, we analyzed the ratios underpinning the logo in an effort to craft…," before the audio and film suddenly break down and bring the video to a temporary hault.

"Nah, who cares," the piece continues. "All you need to know is we took the best and made it better."

To see how the best uniforms in sports just got better and learn about their DNA, fans can visit chargers.com/uniforms.

Fans looking to get their hands on the Chargers' newest best uniforms in sports can visit shop.chargers.com.

And for those who were able to find the words, here's what they're saying about the new uniforms (in alphabetical order):

K Michael Badgley

"I love the numbers on the side of the helmet."

"We definitely have the sickest uniforms by far."

DE Joey Bosa

"The all navy has always been my favorite and those are even cooler."

"I like the simple bolt, too, how it just has the yellow and the blue in it."

T Bryan Bulaga

"Those are so classic, crisp, clean! Those are fantastic."

"Those are classy, I love the yellow pants, those are awesome."

Chargers Legend Antonio Cromartie

"We're always going to have the sweetest uniforms no matter what."

"This right here is my favorite cause you got the old uniform mixed in with the new."

RB Austin Ekeler

"The thing that stands out to me the most is the new Chargers emblem."

"It almost looks like a throwback."

CB Chris Harris Jr.

"We have the most unique jerseys. Definitely swag with it. A+ for sure!"

CB Casey Hayward

"That baby blue on white hard! ooooooooooooo."

"Whoever came up with it, you get two thumbs up from me."

TE Hunter Henry

"Those are really clean, really clean."

Derwin James

"The swag finna be on 100."

"I didn't expect this, but ya'll did ya'll thing."

S Rayshawn Jenkins

"That's the best uniform in the NFL. Hands down. Not even close."

DB Desmond King

"I can't speak for everybody else but I'mma be swaggin this uniform out this year. I'm definitely going to be the number one best dresser, top swag."

"I like what they did with this new bolt, man. That's clever."

Chargers Legend Shawne Merriman

"That white on white on the road is coming in and doing some damage."

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport

I was curious about the hype surrounding the new Chargers uniforms…I didn't get it. Then I got a sneak peek. Now I get it. They are tremendous."

Good Morning Football Host & NFL Insider Peter Schrager

"I assure you, it is the number one uniform that there is going to be in football. Sick. Sleak. Looks incredible…the Chargers uniforms are the sweetest of all."

Chargers Hall-of-Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson

"That all-white is sweet, man. Can't go wrong with the all-white."

"Ya'll changed the bolt in the helmet to match the uniform!"

G Trai Turner

"Without a doubt, the best uniform ever." (re: navy on navy)

"I can't wait to put that on, bring some swag to the o-line." (re: navy on navy)

Chargers Legend Marcellus Wiley

"That's the best navy I ever seen."

"The white are clean but then you don't wanna make a tackle til the third quarter cause you're too clean."

WR Mike Williams

"FIRE, all caps."

"New stadium, new look. I rock with it."

Bolts Debut New Uniforms

The best got better. Check out our new uniforms!

Home Uniform
1 / 7

Home Uniform

Home Uniform
2 / 7

Home Uniform

Away Uniform
3 / 7

Away Uniform

Away Uniform
4 / 7

Away Uniform

Color Rush Uniform - Royal
5 / 7

Color Rush Uniform - Royal

Color Rush Uniform - Navy
6 / 7

Color Rush Uniform - Navy

Full Lineup of Chargers New Uniforms
7 / 7

Full Lineup of Chargers New Uniforms

