Mike Williams Ahead of Schedule in Recovery From Torn ACL

Williams' absence left a hole in the Chargers offense as the team missed his dynamic jump ball ability and downfield explosiveness.

Missing games was also tough mentally for the receiver, who watched the Bolts play and wanted nothing more than to be out there with his teammates to try and help them win some games.

"It was hard for me," Williams said about being out. "Just watching every game and wanting to be out there to help the guys get a 'W'.

"That was the main thing, just me being the player that I am, I want to be out there to help the guys win and I wasn't able to do that," Williams added. "So yeah, my main focus is just to get back 100 percent."

Williams said he was able to find early success in Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's new offense.

Known for his prowess on the outside, Williams was moving around in Moore's scheme more than he had before, lining up 47 times in the slot in the first three games — more than half as much as he had in 13 games during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

He racked up 19 catches for 249 yards up to the point he got injured, the second-best numbers of his seven-year career during the first three weeks of the season. Williams also caught a touchdown pass from Keenan Allen in the game where he suffered the injury.

The Chargers pass offense was moving, especially that afternoon against Minnesota, and Williams feels like it was on pace to be one of the best in the league.

"Kellen, I feel like he brought a great offense," Williams said. "[It's] something I wanted to be a part of. We were about to get things rolling and then injury happened, and I had to watch from the sideline.