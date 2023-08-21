Mike Sando: Bolts are Among AFC's Top Teams Entering 2023

What do you think the Bolts defense needs to do to find consistency in 2023?

"The run defense component is one thing, but that's not unique to the Chargers. I was in Cowboys camp and that's what they're talking about, too. You have some of these teams that have a strong defense but maybe there's an area they can be exploited in. Then you just really need to see their best players be on the field at the same time. We've seen teams just struggle with that. This team has had a little bit of that so you just need some luck to have Khalil Mack and [Joey] Bosa on the field at the same time. They pick up [J.C. Jackson] and he gets hurt. Derwin James has been in and out of there. It's a little bit fingers crossed that they have those guys on the field so they can show what they can do."

If everything clicks for the Chargers this year, what's the ceiling for this team?