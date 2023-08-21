Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mike Sando: Bolts are Among AFC's Top Teams Entering 2023

Aug 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

MS

Chargers Training Camp wraps up this week as the Bolts get ready for their preseason finale on the road against the 49ers.

A handful of national experts passed through Costa Mesa in recent weeks, including Mike Sando of The Athletic.

We caught up with Sando to get his thoughts on Justin Herbert and the Chargers:

Your QB Tiers article came out a few weeks ago and Justin Herbert was once again in the top group. How did the league view him in your tier rankings?

"All the talent in the world. And when people see him in person, their impression of him goes up. He wows people physically. He is bigger, faster and more athletic than people think. They talk about specific plays where they saw him outrun a linebacker where you wouldn't expect a quarterback to do. You don't think of him as a running quarterback because he's such a good passer, but he's athletic and big and fast, and it just wows people.

"And while he was in Tier 1, the minority of people that put him in Tier 2 are just waiting to see more of the team success come with it. Honestly, that probably has more to do with the team coming along and those things as it is here."

Photos: Saints vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Saints at SoFi Stadium.

3LAC3121_1
1 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3147_2
2 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3182
3 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2819
4 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3048_1
5 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3289
6 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3297
7 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3519
8 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2934
9 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8035
10 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3171
11 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3203
12 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3210
13 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3344_1
14 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3352_1
15 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3378
16 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3346
17 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3679_1
18 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3669_1
19 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3704
20 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC3764
21 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_7436
22 / 75
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
NV1_7398
23 / 75
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers
4LAC3939
24 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
CH1_3585
25 / 75
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_7655
26 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_8024
27 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3692
28 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3661
29 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4232
30 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3641_1
31 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4241_1
32 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8260
33 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_8113
34 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8090
35 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8529
36 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8134
37 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8139
38 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8155
39 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8171
40 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8430_1
41 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
CH1_3845
42 / 75
(Katie Albertson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4635 (1)
43 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8598
44 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4218
45 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_8583
46 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4218
47 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_8571
48 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4762
49 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4773
50 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC4652 (1)
51 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4857
52 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4862
53 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4914
54 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4961_1
55 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4963 (1)
56 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC4977 (1)
57 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5128
58 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5034
59 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9244_1
60 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5305
61 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5313
62 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5480_1
63 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5349
64 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4506
65 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8454_1
66 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8463
67 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5797
68 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC5769
69 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4591
70 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4639
71 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4750
72 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NV1_9351
73 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5459
74 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC5475
75 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What are you looking to learn while you're here at camp?

"For me, my visits are all about the relationships I have with coaches and people in the front office. I am less about watching the red-zone offense. I like to see new players I haven't seen before and it's good to get a visual image of what this person looks like. That's helpful for me, but I'm not an evaluator or a coach."

What has caught your eye so far out here?

"The thing that stood out to me was the Keenan Allen catch. That diving catch was coming right toward me. Just the joy from a veteran who has been around a long time. The way he laid out for that ball and then he turned and threw it into the crowd. You can tell, 'Hey, this guy still has a lot of fun and he's bringing a lot to the table.' That was fun to see."

What do you think the Bolts defense needs to do to find consistency in 2023?

"The run defense component is one thing, but that's not unique to the Chargers. I was in Cowboys camp and that's what they're talking about, too. You have some of these teams that have a strong defense but maybe there's an area they can be exploited in. Then you just really need to see their best players be on the field at the same time. We've seen teams just struggle with that. This team has had a little bit of that so you just need some luck to have Khalil Mack and [Joey] Bosa on the field at the same time. They pick up [J.C. Jackson] and he gets hurt. Derwin James has been in and out of there. It's a little bit fingers crossed that they have those guys on the field so they can show what they can do."

If everything clicks for the Chargers this year, what's the ceiling for this team?

"They are one of about six teams in the AFC that you could see going to the Super Bowl. If this team was in the NFC, it might be disappointing if they didn't go to the Super Bowl. But here? You want to see them advance in the playoffs. They are a team that can get to the AFC Championship and maybe that's sort of the goal. It's hard to say that anyone is beating Kansas City, I don't care who you are. That quarterback on that team can be hopping around and without Tyreek Hill and that's still the guy to beat. I think the Chargers are one of those teams that has a real guy, too, that can challenge that champion. How far can they go? I'd love to see them advance in the playoffs and maybe get to the AFC title game. That's a realistic goal and one they should be shooting for."

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts wrap up the preseason on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m. (PT)
news

Los Ángeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers cierran la pretemporada contra los 49ers el viernes, 25 de agosto a la 7:00 PM hora pacífico
news

SoFi Stadium Ranked Among NFL's Top Venues by The Athletic 

The Bolts home stadium garnered multiple first-place votes and received high praise from around the league in these stadium rankings
news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Focused on Teachable Moments After 2nd Preseason Contest

"It's going to be great for our guys to know why we lost the game, because we lost the major items that you can't lose in this league."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell 

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising