Chargers Host 3rd Annual Mental Health Chalk Talk With Wounded Warrior Project

The Chargers helped continue their Salute to Service initiative during the week in El Segundo.

The team partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to host the third annual Mental Health Chalk Talk, presented by Verizon.

Local Warriors made their way to The Bolt recently for an engaging, interactive conversation focused on mental health and wellness.

They were joined in their activities by Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and safety RJ Mickens, who showed their appreciation for the military in an impactful day.

"That was awesome," Mickens said about the event. "Seeing the joy on their faces, it brought joy to my heart to be able to spend time.

"I have family ties, so just knowing what that's like and helping in any way I can, give a smile and back, I enjoy those types of events," Mickens added.

The group partook in a couple of engaging group activities that got everyone involved as they got to ask questions and get to know one another.

It created an opportunity to share experiences, encourage open dialogue and highlight the importance of prioritizing mental well-being.

Matthew Paez, a Project Odyssey specialist and adventure based mental health specialist, said the event helped leave a major impact in the connections and dialogue they made.

"The impact on our Warriors is the ability to look at someone that they previously thought was indestructible, invincible, bigger and larger than life and to see them as human," Paez said. "A person that's experiencing life just the same as they are.