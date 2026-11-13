Chargers Host 3rd Annual Mental Health Chalk Talk With Wounded Warrior Project

The Chargers helped continue their Salute to Service initiative during the week in El Segundo.
The team partnered with Wounded Warrior Project to host the third annual Mental Health Chalk Talk, presented by Verizon.
Local Warriors made their way to The Bolt recently for an engaging, interactive conversation focused on mental health and wellness.
They were joined in their activities by Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and safety RJ Mickens, who showed their appreciation for the military in an impactful day.
"That was awesome," Mickens said about the event. "Seeing the joy on their faces, it brought joy to my heart to be able to spend time.
"I have family ties, so just knowing what that's like and helping in any way I can, give a smile and back, I enjoy those types of events," Mickens added.
The group partook in a couple of engaging group activities that got everyone involved as they got to ask questions and get to know one another.
It created an opportunity to share experiences, encourage open dialogue and highlight the importance of prioritizing mental well-being.
Matthew Paez, a Project Odyssey specialist and adventure based mental health specialist, said the event helped leave a major impact in the connections and dialogue they made.
"The impact on our Warriors is the ability to look at someone that they previously thought was indestructible, invincible, bigger and larger than life and to see them as human," Paez said. "A person that's experiencing life just the same as they are.
"To hear that anything in the world can change that life is just going to life," Paez added. "It's nice for them to be able to see that."
It was a chance for the players to show their appreciation, too.
"It was awesome," Phillips said. "I always give my upmost respect to them and all veterans. Me and RJ were up there talking and we realized a lot of the similarities they have is the same as in football, the way they come together for one goal and one purpose."
He later added: "They do so much for us, we don't even notice the half. For me, showing the veterans I can connect with and show my appreciation for everything is important to do."
The event has become a staple for both the Chargers and Wounded Warrior Project, as the connections go far and end up being incredibly valuable.
"I think it's getting better and better each time," Paez said. "Our understanding, who the players are, we're starting to see the deeper parallels with our warriors and being able to ask questions and make stronger connections.
"We're definitely starting to see this grow. We really enjoy coming out to this, specifically for that," he added. "We're starting to figure out how tap into that connection with the players and where it connects with the warriors in their own lives."