Bolts Buzz: PFF Ranks Matt Feiler as Most Underrated Player

Last week, Pro Football Focus published a list of each team's most underrated player. For the Bolts, it was newly-signed guard Matt Feiler. Here is what PFF wrote on Feiler:
"The Chargers have thoroughly revamped their offensive line over the offseason, but one of the best value moves was bringing in Matt Feiler from Pittsburgh. Feiler has played above-average football at both guard and tackle for the Steelers, and while he may be a better tackle, he should be a guaranteed upgrade for the team and solidify at least one position on the line while providing contingency against injuries elsewhere."
