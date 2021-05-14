Chargers Taking Rookies Back to School to Kick Off Minicamp 

Samuel Jr. shared the field on Friday with a pair of former teammates, both drafted by the Chargers in the third round. Tight end Tre' McKitty was at Florida State before transferring to Georgia. Wide receiver Josh Palmer played with Samuel Jr. in high school before moving on to Tennessee for college.

Palmer is the only wide receiver in L.A.'s rookie minicamp.

"It's been a long four months of working out and training to be in this moment right now, and I know a lot more growth needs to happen," he said. "For just this weekend, I'm more interested in learning everything; learning all the coaches, learning the playbook and being on the same page as everyone else."

Staley called Friday's first practice "a dream come true." He said he wasn't nervous and that confidence comes with preparation. The head coach also knows he's not alone in his efforts to build a consistent winning program.