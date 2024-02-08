Who is New Chargers Passing Game Coordinator Marcus Brady? 5 Things to Know

The Chargers announced Thursday they have named Marcus Brady as their new passing game coordinator.

Here are five things to know about Brady:

1. Flying in from Philly

Brady spent the past year-plus in a pair of different roles with the Eagles.

Brady joined Philadelphia as an offensive consultant in the final stages of the 2022 season and helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl. The Eagles offense ranked third in both total yards per game (389.1) and first downs per game (22.6) that season.

Brady was then a senior offensive assistant for the Eagles this past season. Philadelphia won 11 games and made the playoffs once again.

2. Former NFL OC

Brady will be the Bolts passing game coordinator but he also previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Colts for 25 games in 2021 and 2022.

Brady helped running back Jonathan Taylor have a stellar 2021 season when he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

3. Started with the Colts

Brady began his NFL coaching career as the Colts assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. He worked with Andrew Luck and helped Indianapolis win 10 games and make the postseason. Luck was the Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors while working with Brady.

Brady was then elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2019 and spent two seasons in that role. He coached Jacoby Brissett in 2019 before Indianapolis signed former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers for the 2020 season.

Rivers threw for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns under Brady's tutelage in 2020.

4. CFL experience

Brady spent seven seasons as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League and spent time with Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal.

He then transitioned to coaching and was a CFL coach for nine seasons.

Brady began his coaching career as Montreal's wide receivers coach for three seasons from 2009-11. He was then Montreal's offensive coordinator before taking the same role with Toronto from 2013-2017.

Brady helped Toronto win the Grey Cup in 2017.

5. SoCal homecoming

A San Diego native, Brady attended Cal State Northridge and graduated with a degree in financing. He also played football for the Matadors in the final seasons the school had a program.