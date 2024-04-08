How Marcus Brady and Andy Bischoff Envision Chargers Offense in 2024

Creating an 'epic' offense

Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman have talked about the importance of building a strong, physical offense with a great run game throughout the offseason — and Andy Bischoff will have a big part getting them to that vision.

The Chargers Run Game Coordinator and tight ends coach spoke about his excitement to join Harbaugh's staff and once again work alongside Roman as well, as the two spent time on the same offensive staff in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020.

Bischoff has seen firsthand the successful run games Roman's offense can produce — and he says they want to make this one with the Bolts even better than before.

"Here and now makes it better [than before]," Bischoff said. "You always look back and say, 'Man, we could have done this a little differently. We could have tightened this up a little more.' I think we're trying to create something epic.

"This morning in our team meeting with the offense, he [Greg Roman] used the word 'epic' in front of the guys and defined it," Bischoff added. "Why not create something different than has ever been done. As much success as we've all had in different places doing different things, none of that really matters. All that really matters is right now and creating that here."

An "epic" offense not only includes the run game however.

Bischoff believes getting the run game to that point would also bode well for Herbert under center, who will be able to be maximized with a balanced attack.

"I think every great quarterback when surrounded by a quality run game has the opportunity to have plays that are a little bit of a breather play," Bischoff said. "Not everyone needs to function like [Hall of Fame QB] Peyton Manning did to win football games. Can he do that? I mean, the guy [Herbert] is brilliant. Intelligence-wise, this is a guy with rare intelligence."

"We want to protect him so he can be at his best," Bischoff later added. "We want to provide a run game that can give us balance. We want to be an offense that's different and unique for him to be able to function at his best. He's embraced it all."

And to get to where they want the offense to go, Bischoff says it all starts in the trenches.

"This offense and this building is an o-line-centric space," Bischoff said. "Whatever it was in the past, I don't know. I didn't live here. I've been here for five weeks, but I can tell you this — this is going to be an o-line-centric building.

"When it comes to our strength program, it's built around the o-line," Bischoff continued. "Everybody else fall in line. Some people don't value offensive linemen. We do. That will be shown in how we approach everything — from how we stretch to how we lift, to how we run the ball, to how we protect.