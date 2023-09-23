Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Bailey has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in 46 games in four years (2015-18) at South Carolina, starting 27 games at left guard, eight at right tackle and three at center. He was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference as a senior.

Marlowe, an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015, has started 18 of 60 regular-season games played with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. He made his Bolts debut as a practice squad elevation in Week 2, appearing on 21 special teams snaps. In his career, Marlowe has registered 104 tackles (70 solo), 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed on defense, while adding 15 tackles on special teams. Marlowe won an NFC Championship with the Panthers as a rookie and has appeared in six postseason games, including a pair of starts last year with the Bills.