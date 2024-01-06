Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.

Shelby originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe in 2021, spending time on the team's practice squad this season. In 56 career games over five seasons (2017-21) for the Warhawks he totaled 149 tackles (60 solo), 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Shelby earned back-to-back honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference recognition his final two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe. He also played for the Warhawks basketball team during the 2018-19 season.

A first-year player out of the University of Michigan, Hinton appeared in six regular-season games with the Chargers over the last two years, while also appearing in the team's postseason contest last season. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Hinton has also spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons. In four regular-season games with the Chargers last year, Hinton totaled three tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit. He also contributed in the team's postseason contest.

Hinton appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts over three seasons (2019-21) at Michigan, totaling 55 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 after recording a career-best 32 tackles, a forced fumble and two recoveries.