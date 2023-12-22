Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

Selected in the seventh round (239th overall) by the Bolts in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duggan started 43-of-47 career games at TCU over four seasons (2019-22). He completed 60.3 percent of his passes (739-of-1,225) for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns with 28 interceptions (141.4 efficiency rating). He added 1,856 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, finishing his career tied for the sixth-most rushing scores in school history.

Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior after orchestrating a 51-45 win in the semifinal over Michigan. He earned second-team All-America honors on top of being a first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after being responsible for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) — the second-most in a single season in TCU history. Duggan ended his time in Fort Worth, Texas, ranked No. 3 in program history with 9,618 passing yards, while adding 73 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing scores.