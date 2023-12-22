Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
Selected in the seventh round (239th overall) by the Bolts in the 2023 NFL Draft, Duggan started 43-of-47 career games at TCU over four seasons (2019-22). He completed 60.3 percent of his passes (739-of-1,225) for 9,618 yards and 73 touchdowns with 28 interceptions (141.4 efficiency rating). He added 1,856 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns, finishing his career tied for the sixth-most rushing scores in school history.
Duggan led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior after orchestrating a 51-45 win in the semifinal over Michigan. He earned second-team All-America honors on top of being a first-team All-Big 12 selection and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after being responsible for 41 touchdowns (32 passing, nine rushing) — the second-most in a single season in TCU history. Duggan ended his time in Fort Worth, Texas, ranked No. 3 in program history with 9,618 passing yards, while adding 73 passing touchdowns and 28 rushing scores.
