Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About 49ers DC Steve Wilks 

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Steve Wilks for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Wilks:

1. A top-tier defense

Wilks is in his first season as the defensive coordinator for a San Francisco team that is currently on a week off as the NFC's No. 1 seed.

His defense has been a big part of the 49ers success, allowing just 17.5 points a game that's good for lowest in their conference. The unit also is ranked in the top 10 in total yards allowed per game (303.9) and rushing yards allowed per game (89.7).

In terms of DVOA this season, San Francisco ranks fourth in the NFL and first in the NFC.

Wilks' defense was a driving force on the way to the No. 1 seed and also produced two All-Pros — linebacker Fred Warner and cornerback Charvarious Ward.

2. Former Head Coach

Wilks has seen just about everything in the NFL as a head coach, coordinator and position coach.

He spent the 2022 season as the defensive passing game coordinator & secondary coach for the Panthers before becoming the interim head coach following in-season organizational changes. Wilks spent the final 12 games in that interim position and helped Carolina finish in a tie for second in the NFC South after starting 1-4.

It wasn't his first shot as a head coach as he also spent one season as the Cardinals Head Coach in 2018. Under Wilks, Arizona would finish that season with a top 10 passing defense in the NFL.

His tenure in San Francisco is his third stint as a defensive coordinator. Wilks spent the 2017 as the coordinator in Carolina in addition to being the assistant head coach and would later serve as the defensive coordinator for one season in Cleveland in 2019.