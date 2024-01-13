Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens OC Todd Monken

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Todd Monken for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Monken:

1. Successful return to the NFL

Monken's success in his return to the NFL has been a factor in why the Ravens have this weekend off with a bye week.

Baltimore's offense, with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson running the show, has been one of the best units in the league and helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC during this year's playoffs.

This Ravens offense was a force this season and ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per game (370.4). That was thanks in large part to the effectiveness in the ground game.

Baltimore averaged 156.5 yards per game on the ground in 2023 and had two players with over 800 rushing yards (Jackson and Gus Edwards), as well as two others with over 380 yards (Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill).

Jackson has also been playing arguably the best football of his career this season under Monken, throwing for a career-high 3,678 yards in 16 games in addition to what he provides on the ground.

It's a well-rounded unit that also ranked in the Top 10 in third and fourth-down conversions and red-zone efficiency.

From the early stages of the season, Monken made his impact felt on the offense and it has translated into arguably the best in the NFL.

"The meeting room — I wish you guys could see the meeting rooms," Jackson said back in August. "He's full of expressing what he's got going on in his mind. His mind is everywhere. It's like, 'I love you as a coach right now.' You know, I'm grateful for him."

2. Lengthy NFL experience

Monken's start as a coach in the NFL came in 2007 as the Jaguars wide receiver coach.

He would spend four seasons with the club before going back to college. However, he would return in 2016 as Tampa Bay's Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The Buccaneers offense saw an explosion under Monken and ranked third in first downs per game (22.5) and second in passing yards per game (279.5) throughout his three seasons with the team.

In 2018, the offense was able to lead the NFL passing yards (320.3) and finished third in total offense (415.5), setting single-season franchise records. Wide receiver Mike Evans had the most production of his career hauling in 1,524 receiving yards.