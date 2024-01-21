Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Rams DC Raheem Morris

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Raheem Morris for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Morris:

1. The Rams DC

Morris wrapped up his third season as the Rams defensive coordinator and has been steady throughout his time there.

In his first season calling the defensive plays in 2021, Morris' defense ranked among the best in the league.

The unit finished third in the NFL with 50.0 sacks and fifth in tackles for loss with 85. They also had three players in the top 20 in sacks.

Even after losing players in 2022, Morris' unit finished the season atop a lot of statistical categories. The Rams were first in opponent red zone efficiency (44.4 percent) and second in goal-to-go efficiency (53.3 percent).

The defense consisted of a lot of younger players on the defensive side of the football in 2023. Still, the group improved as the season went along and closed the regular season holding five out of their last eight opponents to 20 points or less.

2. Decades of NFL experience

Morris' NFL coaching career dates back to 2002 when he got his start in Tampa Bay.

He joined the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and would spend four seasons with the team.

Morris went to the college level for a year in 2006 before returning to Tampa for five more seasons in different roles.

He was then the defensive backs coach in Washington for three seasons from 2012 to 2014 before moving onto Atlanta, where he got his first chance on the offensive side of the football.

Initially named as the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator, Morris would then become the team's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach the following year.