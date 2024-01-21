Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Rams DC Raheem Morris

Jan 20, 2024 at 06:00 PM
The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Raheem Morris for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Morris:

1. The Rams DC

Morris wrapped up his third season as the Rams defensive coordinator and has been steady throughout his time there.

In his first season calling the defensive plays in 2021, Morris' defense ranked among the best in the league.

The unit finished third in the NFL with 50.0 sacks and fifth in tackles for loss with 85. They also had three players in the top 20 in sacks.

Even after losing players in 2022, Morris' unit finished the season atop a lot of statistical categories. The Rams were first in opponent red zone efficiency (44.4 percent) and second in goal-to-go efficiency (53.3 percent).

The defense consisted of a lot of younger players on the defensive side of the football in 2023. Still, the group improved as the season went along and closed the regular season holding five out of their last eight opponents to 20 points or less.

2. Decades of NFL experience

Morris' NFL coaching career dates back to 2002 when he got his start in Tampa Bay.

He joined the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and would spend four seasons with the team.

Morris went to the college level for a year in 2006 before returning to Tampa for five more seasons in different roles.

He was then the defensive backs coach in Washington for three seasons from 2012 to 2014 before moving onto Atlanta, where he got his first chance on the offensive side of the football.

Initially named as the assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator, Morris would then become the team's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach the following year.

He would move back to the defensive side in 2019 as the secondary coach with the Falcons before spending one year as the defensive coordinator.

3. Former Head Coach

Morris has been a head coach in the NFL on multiple occasions.

He was promoted to head coach during his second stint in Tampa Bay in 2009 and spent a total of three seasons at the helm. He was the youngest head coach in the league in 2009 and in 2010.

Morris' best season as the Buccaneers Head Coach was his second, where he led the group to a 10-6 record and leading the biggest turnaround in franchise history.

His second stint as a head coach came in interim fashion in his last year with the Falcons. Morris would coach the final 11 games of the year.

4. Two-time Super Bowl Champion

Morris has been on a pair of Super Bowl teams throughout his time in the league.

His very first year in the NFL with the Buccaneers, the team would go on to win Super Bowl XXXVII behind a historic defense.

But his second Super Bowl team wouldn't come until nearly two decades later when he guided the Rams defense to a win Super Bowl LVI as the defensive coordinator.

5. Starting off in his alma mater

Morris was able to secure his first coaching position at his alma mater following his collegiate playing career.

He was a safety at Hofstra University and started as a graduate assistant at the university in 1998.

He would move on to Cornell the following year as their defensive backs coach before returning back to his alma mater in the same capacity from 2000 to 2001.

