Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Raiders DC Patrick Graham

Jan 11, 2024 at 03:40 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Graham 5 Things

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Patrick Graham for their head coach position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Graham:

1. He knows the AFC West

Graham is currently the defensive coordinator of the Raiders and has held the position for two seasons.

The defensive playcaller in Las Vegas just finished up an impressive back half of the season in 2023 after organizational changes.

The team finished the year 5-4 after the changes, with Graham's unit leading the way.

Graham's defense finished the season ninth in points allowed per game (19.5), marking the first time the team finished in the Top 10 since 2002. They were also eighth in defensive DVOA (-4.6 percent) and scored five defensive touchdowns.

Graham's first season as the playcaller in Vegas was one where he oversaw a young defense.

He was a big help to defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was named to his second career Pro Bowl in 2022. Under Graham, Crosby set new career-highs in tackles (88), tackles for loss (22) and sacks (12.5) that season.

2. A veteran DC

The longtime defensive coordinator has plenty of NFL experience in that role.

His first year as a DC came in 2019 with Miami, where he worked with then-head coach Brian Flores for a season. He would then make the switch to New York and join the Giants in the same role (while also adding the title of Assistant Head Coach) for two seasons.

The Giants defense set a franchise record with 40 sacks in 2020. Both the pass defense and rush defense showed massive strides and jumped from near the bottom of the league the year prior to top half of the NFL under Graham.

The Giants defense was effective against the pass again in 2021 under Graham and held teams to just 225.8 passing yards per game to go along with 15 interceptions.

HC Search: Best Photos of Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Patrick Graham for their head coach position.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
1 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
3 / 12

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
4 / 12

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
New York Giants' Patrick Graham coaches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
5 / 12

New York Giants' Patrick Graham coaches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
6 / 12

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Patrick Graham coaches during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
7 / 12

New York Giants' Patrick Graham coaches during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants' Patrick Graham watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
8 / 12

New York Giants' Patrick Graham watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Then-New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches. The Senior Bowl said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.(AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)
9 / 12

FILE - Then-New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as Senior Bowl head coaches. The Senior Bowl said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, that Getsy will coach the American team and Graham the National team in the Feb. 4 showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects.(AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
10 / 12

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham looks on before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
11 / 12

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham looks on before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE -Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was having his job security openly questioned last season. This season, the defense is often contributing to victories. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
12 / 12

FILE -Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was having his job security openly questioned last season. This season, the defense is often contributing to victories. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Super Bowl Champion

Graham's first big opportunity in the NFL came in New England in 2009. Graham would hold various roles with the Patriots until 2015.

He started off as a coaching assistant before moving to a defensive assistant the following season. Graham then became New England's linebackers coach before switching to the defensive line. He returned to coach the linebackers from 2014 to 2015.

Graham's best work in 2014 when linebackers Jerod Mayo and Don't'a Hightower missed extended time.

New England's defense still finished the season eighth in points allowed (19.6) and ninth in rushing yards allowed (104.3) on the way to a Super Bowl win over Seattle.

The Patriots won the AFC East title in all seven seasons with Graham and also added a pair of conference titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLIX.

4. Beginning in the college ranks

It's been a long coaching career for Graham, who worked his way up the collegiate level before getting to the NFL.

His first role was as a graduate assistant at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York. He held a lot of different roles and responsibilities at the college all while pursuing his MBA with a concentration in finance.

Graham later continued his career as a defensive line coach at the University of Richmond one season.

He would even make the switch to the offensive side of the ball at Richmond and coach the tight ends in 2005 and 2006. He then joined Notre Dame as a graduate assistant in 2007 and 2008 before making the jump to the Patriots.

5. Ivy League student-athlete

Graham has had success on the football field as a player as well.

The Yale product was a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs and was on the team that shared the Ivy League title with Brown University after going 9-1 in 1999.

Graham graduated from Yale with a bachelor's degree in sociology with a concentration in economics and African American studies.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Brandon Brown for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Will Grier

The Bolts on Tuesday added the former third-round pick to their active roster
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Bolts on Friday announced that the Director of Player Personnel will serve as the Interim GM
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Bolts on Friday announced that the outside linebackers coach will serve as the Interim Head Coach
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers QB Easton Stick

With Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve with a fractured finger, Stick will make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Raiders
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest safety
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest cornerback
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
Latest News
Advertising