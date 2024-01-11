Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Raiders DC Patrick Graham

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Patrick Graham for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Graham:

1. He knows the AFC West

Graham is currently the defensive coordinator of the Raiders and has held the position for two seasons.

The defensive playcaller in Las Vegas just finished up an impressive back half of the season in 2023 after organizational changes.

The team finished the year 5-4 after the changes, with Graham's unit leading the way.

Graham's defense finished the season ninth in points allowed per game (19.5), marking the first time the team finished in the Top 10 since 2002. They were also eighth in defensive DVOA (-4.6 percent) and scored five defensive touchdowns.

Graham's first season as the playcaller in Vegas was one where he oversaw a young defense.

He was a big help to defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was named to his second career Pro Bowl in 2022. Under Graham, Crosby set new career-highs in tackles (88), tackles for loss (22) and sacks (12.5) that season.

2. A veteran DC

The longtime defensive coordinator has plenty of NFL experience in that role.

His first year as a DC came in 2019 with Miami, where he worked with then-head coach Brian Flores for a season. He would then make the switch to New York and join the Giants in the same role (while also adding the title of Assistant Head Coach) for two seasons.

The Giants defense set a franchise record with 40 sacks in 2020. Both the pass defense and rush defense showed massive strides and jumped from near the bottom of the league the year prior to top half of the NFL under Graham.