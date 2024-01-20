Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions OC Ben Johnson

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Ben Johnson for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Johnson:

1. Leading a top offense

Johnson spearheaded one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL this season.

The Lions closed out the regular season in the top five in total yards, rushing yards and passing yards per game, one of only two teams to achieve those numbers. They also ranked fifth in offensive DVOA and scored over 30 points in nine out of their 18 regular season games.

These numbers helped the Lions capture their first NFC North title since 1993.

2. Time in Detroit

Johnson has two years as Detroit's offensive playcaller but has been with the organization since 2019.

He initially began as an offensive quality control coach before becoming the team's tight ends coach for the next two seasons, working closely with T.J. Hockenson.

But when Johnson took over the offense in 2022, the Lions took off.

As the playcaller, Detroit had 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards in the same season for the first time in franchise history as four players made the Pro Bowl.

They would finish fifth in points per game, fourth in total offense and scored over 30 points in eight of their 17 games.