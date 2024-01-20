Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Glenn:

1. Leading the turnaround

Glenn is in his third season as Detroit's defensive coordinator and was major part of the Lions run to the playoffs this season.

He's overseen a turnaround from the Lions as a team since 2021 and been key to the development of players like Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and others.

Under Glenn, Detroit's rookies combined for 20.5 sacks in 2022, establishing a new NFL record for the most combined sacks from a team's rookie corps.

Hutchinson led all rookies with 9.5 and has continued his strong play in 2023, while Joseph became the NFL's first rookie safety to produce a season with four interceptions and two forced fumbles since 2007.

2. A decade in the league

The 2023 season was Glenn's 10th season in the NFL as a coach.

Prior to joining Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Detroit, the two coached together in New Orleans.

Glenn spent five seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2022, where he helped develop players such as Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

In his final seasons as the secondary coach, the group was one of the more ball-hawking units in the league. In 2019, the Saints recorded 13 interceptions (including nine from the secondary) and were tied for first in the NFL in interceptions recorded (18) in 2020.