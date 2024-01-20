Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position.
Here are five things to know about Glenn:
1. Leading the turnaround
Glenn is in his third season as Detroit's defensive coordinator and was major part of the Lions run to the playoffs this season.
He's overseen a turnaround from the Lions as a team since 2021 and been key to the development of players like Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and others.
Under Glenn, Detroit's rookies combined for 20.5 sacks in 2022, establishing a new NFL record for the most combined sacks from a team's rookie corps.
Hutchinson led all rookies with 9.5 and has continued his strong play in 2023, while Joseph became the NFL's first rookie safety to produce a season with four interceptions and two forced fumbles since 2007.
2. A decade in the league
The 2023 season was Glenn's 10th season in the NFL as a coach.
Prior to joining Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Detroit, the two coached together in New Orleans.
Glenn spent five seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2022, where he helped develop players such as Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
In his final seasons as the secondary coach, the group was one of the more ball-hawking units in the league. In 2019, the Saints recorded 13 interceptions (including nine from the secondary) and were tied for first in the NFL in interceptions recorded (18) in 2020.
Glenn's coaching career began in Cleveland in 2014 as the assistant secondary coach of the Browns. This came after two seasons working with the Jets as a college area scout and pro personnel scout.
3. Former 1st round pick
His experience in the NFL stretches even farther than the 10 years he's spent on NFL sidelines.
Glenn was a Jets first-round pick (No. 12 overall) 1994 NFL Draft as a defensive back and would go on to play 15 years in the league.
After eight seasons in New York, he would spend time with the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints before retiring in 2010.
He started 176 out of his 205 career games and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
His final numbers included career totals of 661 tackles, 41 interceptions and 167 pass defensed in addition to eight career touchdowns.
4. Texas A&M HOF
Glenn made a name for himself in the state of Texas on the college football scene.
After transferring to Texas A&M from Navarro College, Glenn quickly made his impact on the Aggies from the jump, earning the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year award in 1993.
He would finish his career as a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and a two-time All-American.
Glenn set a school record with 20 passes broken up in 1992 and finished two-year Aggie career with 33 (tied for 3rd). He was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.
5. Aaron Glenn Foundation
Glenn also has his own foundation.
While in Houston as a player, he established the Aaron Glenn Foundation. The foundation supports education and health initiatives for families and children.
