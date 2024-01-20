Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Jan 20, 2024 at 12:20 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5 Things Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Glenn:

1. Leading the turnaround

Glenn is in his third season as Detroit's defensive coordinator and was major part of the Lions run to the playoffs this season.

He's overseen a turnaround from the Lions as a team since 2021 and been key to the development of players like Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph and others.

Under Glenn, Detroit's rookies combined for 20.5 sacks in 2022, establishing a new NFL record for the most combined sacks from a team's rookie corps.

Hutchinson led all rookies with 9.5 and has continued his strong play in 2023, while Joseph became the NFL's first rookie safety to produce a season with four interceptions and two forced fumbles since 2007.

2. A decade in the league

The 2023 season was Glenn's 10th season in the NFL as a coach.

Prior to joining Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Detroit, the two coached together in New Orleans.

Glenn spent five seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2022, where he helped develop players such as Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

In his final seasons as the secondary coach, the group was one of the more ball-hawking units in the league. In 2019, the Saints recorded 13 interceptions (including nine from the secondary) and were tied for first in the NFL in interceptions recorded (18) in 2020.

Glenn's coaching career began in Cleveland in 2014 as the assistant secondary coach of the Browns. This came after two seasons working with the Jets as a college area scout and pro personnel scout.

HC Search: Best Photos of Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position.

Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 12

Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 / 12

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, with linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
5 / 12

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, with linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn coaches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 28-19. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn coaches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 28-19. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
8 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The Packers won 29-22. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talks before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talks before an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talks during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talks during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 12

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks on before a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Former 1st round pick

His experience in the NFL stretches even farther than the 10 years he's spent on NFL sidelines.

Glenn was a Jets first-round pick (No. 12 overall) 1994 NFL Draft as a defensive back and would go on to play 15 years in the league.

After eight seasons in New York, he would spend time with the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints before retiring in 2010.

He started 176 out of his 205 career games and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

His final numbers included career totals of 661 tackles, 41 interceptions and 167 pass defensed in addition to eight career touchdowns.

4. Texas A&M HOF

Glenn made a name for himself in the state of Texas on the college football scene.

After transferring to Texas A&M from Navarro College, Glenn quickly made his impact on the Aggies from the jump, earning the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year award in 1993.

He would finish his career as a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and a two-time All-American.

Glenn set a school record with 20 passes broken up in 1992 and finished two-year Aggie career with 33 (tied for 3rd). He was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

5. Aaron Glenn Foundation

Glenn also has his own foundation.

While in Houston as a player, he established the Aaron Glenn Foundation. The foundation supports education and health initiatives for families and children.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Dan Quinn for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Co-Director of Player Personnel Jeff King

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff King for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Mike Vrabel

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About David Shaw

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Ed Dodds for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff Ireland for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Terrance Gray for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Ian Cunningham for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position 

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising