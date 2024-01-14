Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position.
Here are five things to know about Frazier:
1. Recently in Buffalo
Frazier did not coach during the 2023 season but most recently was the Bills Defensive Coordinator from 2017 to 2022. He also had the role of assistant head coach starting with the 2020 season.
The defensive playcaller was a big part in turning around the Bills defense into one of the best in league. The unit finished in the top 10 in points allowed four times during his tenure as the coordinator.
His best season in Buffalo came in 2021 when the defense finished first in both yards and points allowed as well as in the top spot in defensive DVOA.
2. Head Coaching experience
Frazier has spent some time as a head coach throughout his long career in the NFL.
While the defensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2010, he took on the role of Interim Head Coach. Minnesota would finish the year 3-3 under Frazier.
He was then hired as the Vikings Head Coach and spent three seasons in that role.
Frazier's first season as a head coach was rocky, but it was what he was able to do the following season that was most impressive during his time with the Vikings.
The team would go 10-6 and clinch a playoff spot a year after going 3-13. It was the biggest one-season turnaround in Vikings franchise history.
3. Numerous NFL stops
Frazier's NFL coaching experience runs longer than just Buffalo and Minnesota.
He broke into the pros as a secondary coach for the Eagles from 1999 to 2002 alongside then-Eagles Head Coach Andy Reid.
His performance in Philadelphia led him to become the Bengals Defensive Coordinator for a couple of seasons before joining the Colts as a defensive assistant and then an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach.
After his time with the Vikings he would go on to become Tamp Bay's Defensive Coordinator for a pair of seasons before working one year as the Ravens secondary coach in 2016.
4. Two-Time Super Bowl Champion
The longtime coach was in the NFL as a cornerback for the Bears after coming out of college.
Frazier went undrafted in 1981 but joined Chicago and spent the next five seasons with the Bears. He was a contributor as a returner in addition to his skills in the secondary and finish his career with 20 interceptions in 65 games played.
He also secured a championship as a player while being a member of the famous 1985 Bears team that would win Super Bowl XX in blowout fashion.
But his Super Bowl wins didn't stop as just a player.
Frazier also won Super Bowl XLI as a member of the Colts coaching staff against Chicago.
5. Star at Alcorn State
Frazier spent his college playing career at Alcorn State and would play a key role in their secondary from 1977 to 1980.
He was a ballhawk in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) from the jump, recording six interceptions in his freshman season. Frazier upped himself the following year with nine and would also lead the conference in interceptions his junior year.
Frazier was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2007.
