Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Frazier:

1. Recently in Buffalo

Frazier did not coach during the 2023 season but most recently was the Bills Defensive Coordinator from 2017 to 2022. He also had the role of assistant head coach starting with the 2020 season.

The defensive playcaller was a big part in turning around the Bills defense into one of the best in league. The unit finished in the top 10 in points allowed four times during his tenure as the coordinator.

His best season in Buffalo came in 2021 when the defense finished first in both yards and points allowed as well as in the top spot in defensive DVOA.

2. Head Coaching experience

Frazier has spent some time as a head coach throughout his long career in the NFL.

While the defensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2010, he took on the role of Interim Head Coach. Minnesota would finish the year 3-3 under Frazier.

He was then hired as the Vikings Head Coach and spent three seasons in that role.

Frazier's first season as a head coach was rocky, but it was what he was able to do the following season that was most impressive during his time with the Vikings.