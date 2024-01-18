Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About David Shaw

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position.
Here are five things to know about Shaw:
1. Recently at Stanford
Shaw did not coach in 2023 but was most recently the head coach at Stanford.
He held the position for 12 seasons from 2011 to 2022 but coached at the university for a total of 16 seasons.
Prior to becoming the head coach, Shaw was Stanford's Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2007 to 2009 before moving to Offensive Coordinator and running backs coach in 2010.
2. Winningest HC in school history
Shaw's time with the Cardinal produced the most wins in school history.
He is the winningest head coach in program history with a record of 96-54 in his 12 seasons as the head coach.
The 96 wins are good for the 10th most in Pac-12 Conference history, as he also captured the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award and was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times during his time at the school.
His tenure also saw Stanford capture three Pac-12 Conference titles in four appearances and two Rose Bowl wins in three appearances.
During his time with the Cardinal Shaw would help 43 players get drafted, which was good for 13th nationally and tied for the most in the Pac-12.
Shaw would also coach three players that would finish as Heisman runner ups — quarterback Andrew Luck (2011), running back Christian McCaffrey (2015) and running back Bryce Love (2007). Both Luck (No. 1 overall) and McCaffrey (No. 8 overall) were among those that would become first round picks in their respective draft.
3. NFL stops
Shaw spent a lot of his early coaching career as an assistant in the NFL.
Following two seasons at Western Washington University, Shaw began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 1997.
He would then move on to Oakland, where he spent three seasons as a quality control coach before becoming their quarterbacks coach for the 2001 season.
Shaw's final NFL stop came in Baltimore, first as their quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2002 to 2004 and then strictly the wide receivers coach in 2005.
4. Former receiver
Before Shaw became Stanford's head coach, he was a former player at the school.
A four-year letterwinner at Stanford, Shaw played as a wide receiver for the Cardinal from 1991 to 1994. He was a part of two bowl games during his four seasons and was a member of the 1992 team that would finish the year ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll.
Shaw also got an opportunity to play under a pair of Super Bowl winning head coaches during his time at Stanford, Bill Walsh and Dennis Green.
He would finish his Stanford career with 57 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns in 45 games played.
5. Family in coaching
Coaching runs in the family.
His father, Willie, had a 33-year career as a coach across college and the NFL, including two different stints at Stanford as a defensive coordinator and other positions.
And in the NFL the father spent time as a coach for seven different franchises, including the Chargers as their defensive backs coach in 1994.
