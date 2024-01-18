Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About David Shaw

Jan 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5T D.S

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Shaw:

1. Recently at Stanford

Shaw did not coach in 2023 but was most recently the head coach at Stanford.

He held the position for 12 seasons from 2011 to 2022 but coached at the university for a total of 16 seasons.

Prior to becoming the head coach, Shaw was Stanford's Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2007 to 2009 before moving to Offensive Coordinator and running backs coach in 2010.

2. Winningest HC in school history

Shaw's time with the Cardinal produced the most wins in school history.

He is the winningest head coach in program history with a record of 96-54 in his 12 seasons as the head coach.

The 96 wins are good for the 10th most in Pac-12 Conference history, as he also captured the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award and was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times during his time at the school.

His tenure also saw Stanford capture three Pac-12 Conference titles in four appearances and two Rose Bowl wins in three appearances.

During his time with the Cardinal Shaw would help 43 players get drafted, which was good for 13th nationally and tied for the most in the Pac-12.

Shaw would also coach three players that would finish as Heisman runner ups — quarterback Andrew Luck (2011), running back Christian McCaffrey (2015) and running back Bryce Love (2007). Both Luck (No. 1 overall) and McCaffrey (No. 8 overall) were among those that would become first round picks in their respective draft.

HC Search: Best Photos of David Shaw

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position.

Stanford head coach David Shaw watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
1 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak
Stanford head coach David Shaw, right, watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
2 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw, right, watches players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford head coach David Shaw walks along the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw walks along the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford coach David Shaw is shown during their NCAA college football game against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
4 / 14

Stanford coach David Shaw is shown during their NCAA college football game against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Don Ryan
Stanford head coach David Shaw stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
5 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak
Stanford head coach David Shaw directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
6 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford head coach David Shaw talks with staff at Stanford football Pro Day on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Darryl Bush)
7 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw talks with staff at Stanford football Pro Day on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Darryl Bush)

DARRYL BUSH
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton, left, shakes hands with Stanford head coach David Shaw after an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. While the Pac-12 North was being decided in Seattle last Saturday, Pac-12 South champion Southern California was enjoying an overdue day off. USC will be the first team from a Power 5 conference to play in a conference championship game after a bye week since Oklahoma and Auburn in 2004, and the second team in the last 11 seasons to do so. â€œIf anybody in the country deserved it, itâ€™s them. I mean, going 12 straight weeks without a bye, especially in this conference playing nine conference games and Notre Dame, itâ€™s brutal,â€ Shaw said.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
8 / 14

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton, left, shakes hands with Stanford head coach David Shaw after an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. While the Pac-12 North was being decided in Seattle last Saturday, Pac-12 South champion Southern California was enjoying an overdue day off. USC will be the first team from a Power 5 conference to play in a conference championship game after a bye week since Oklahoma and Auburn in 2004, and the second team in the last 11 seasons to do so. â€œIf anybody in the country deserved it, itâ€™s them. I mean, going 12 straight weeks without a bye, especially in this conference playing nine conference games and Notre Dame, itâ€™s brutal,â€ Shaw said.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Stanford head coach David Shaw prepares to enter the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Southern California, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford vs. Notre Dame looked like a big game before the season. Itâ€™s not drawing much interest at midseason. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
9 / 14

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Stanford head coach David Shaw prepares to enter the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Southern California, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford vs. Notre Dame looked like a big game before the season. Itâ€™s not drawing much interest at midseason. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford head coach David Shaw takes questions during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 30, 2013. Stanford is to face Michigan State in the 100th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
10 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw takes questions during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 30, 2013. Stanford is to face Michigan State in the 100th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson
Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, left, talks with head coach David Shaw during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 14

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, left, talks with head coach David Shaw during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford head coach David Shaw talks with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
12 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw talks with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford head coach David Shaw during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
13 / 14

Stanford head coach David Shaw during an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
14 / 14

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. NFL stops

Shaw spent a lot of his early coaching career as an assistant in the NFL.

Following two seasons at Western Washington University, Shaw began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 1997.

He would then move on to Oakland, where he spent three seasons as a quality control coach before becoming their quarterbacks coach for the 2001 season.

Shaw's final NFL stop came in Baltimore, first as their quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2002 to 2004 and then strictly the wide receivers coach in 2005.

4. Former receiver

Before Shaw became Stanford's head coach, he was a former player at the school.

A four-year letterwinner at Stanford, Shaw played as a wide receiver for the Cardinal from 1991 to 1994. He was a part of two bowl games during his four seasons and was a member of the 1992 team that would finish the year ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll.

Shaw also got an opportunity to play under a pair of Super Bowl winning head coaches during his time at Stanford, Bill Walsh and Dennis Green.

He would finish his Stanford career with 57 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns in 45 games played.

5. Family in coaching

Coaching runs in the family.

His father, Willie, had a 33-year career as a coach across college and the NFL, including two different stints at Stanford as a defensive coordinator and other positions.

And in the NFL the father spent time as a coach for seven different franchises, including the Chargers as their defensive backs coach in 1994.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Ed Dodds for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff Ireland for their general manager position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Terrance Gray for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

The Chargers on Monday confirmed they have interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Ian Cunningham for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Leslie Frazier

The Chargers on Sunday confirmed they have interviewed Leslie Frazier for their head coach position 
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Mike Macdonald for their head coach position
news

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Joe Hortiz for their general manager position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About 49ers DC Steve Wilks 

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Steve Wilks for their head coach position 
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Ravens OC Todd Monken

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Todd Monken for their head coach position 

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
Latest News
Advertising