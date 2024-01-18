Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About David Shaw

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed David Shaw for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Shaw:

1. Recently at Stanford

Shaw did not coach in 2023 but was most recently the head coach at Stanford.

He held the position for 12 seasons from 2011 to 2022 but coached at the university for a total of 16 seasons.

Prior to becoming the head coach, Shaw was Stanford's Offensive Coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2007 to 2009 before moving to Offensive Coordinator and running backs coach in 2010.

2. Winningest HC in school history

Shaw's time with the Cardinal produced the most wins in school history.

He is the winningest head coach in program history with a record of 96-54 in his 12 seasons as the head coach.

The 96 wins are good for the 10th most in Pac-12 Conference history, as he also captured the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award and was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year four times during his time at the school.

His tenure also saw Stanford capture three Pac-12 Conference titles in four appearances and two Rose Bowl wins in three appearances.

During his time with the Cardinal Shaw would help 43 players get drafted, which was good for 13th nationally and tied for the most in the Pac-12.