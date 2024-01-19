Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

3. Former Falcons HC

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn spent five-plus seasons as the head coach in Atlanta.

Quinn would lead the Falcons to two postseason appearances, including their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in 2016.

In his first three seasons with the Falcons, Quinn led a pair of double-digit win seasons and finished his tenure with a 3-2 playoff record as the head coach.

4. Super Bowl winner in Seattle

Quinn's time as the defensive coordinator with the Seahawks saw some dominance — that would eventually lead to a championship ring.

He would serve as the defensive play caller for just two seasons but was able to be a major part of Seattle's run to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season and repeat appearance the following season.

The Seahawks defense, led by Quinn, finished atop the league with the fewest yards allowed (270.4), points allowed (15.2) and passing yards allowed (178.8) during his two seasons. He also had four of his defensive players earn seven total Pro Bowl selections.

5. Broyles Award finalist

A lot of Quinn's experience as a coach has come in the NFL, but he's also had success on the collegiate level.

He served as Florida's defensive coordinator and defensive line coach during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Quinn was able to turn help the Gators finish in the top 10 in total defense during his first season. He followed it up with an even better 2012 season where Florida ranked top five in yards allowed per game (287.5) and top five in rushing defense (94.9).