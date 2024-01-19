Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Jan 19, 2024 at 02:25 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5 Things DQ

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Dan Quinn for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Quinn:

1. Recently in Dallas

Quinn finished up his third season as the Cowboys defensive play caller.

His group was one of the best in the league during the regular season, producing two All-Pro selections.

Quinn's defense finished in the top five in yards allowed per game (299.7), passing yards per game (187.4) and points allowed per game (18.5).

They were also fifth in defensive DVOA and took the ball away 26 times to go along with 46.0 sacks.

2. A defensive turnaround

Quinn has helped Dallas turn it around on the defensive end since arriving with the team.

The unit ranked near the bottom in the league in points per game allowed and other statistical categories in 2020, but quickly became one of the better defenses in one season.

The Cowboys had a league-high 34 takeaways during the 2021 season and rose to the top 10 in third-down defense and points allowed per game. Quinn would win AP Assistant Coach of the Year following the 2021 season.

They would take another step in 2022, finishing third in the NFL in sacks and continuing to stay in the top five in DVOA.

3. Former Falcons HC

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Quinn spent five-plus seasons as the head coach in Atlanta.

Quinn would lead the Falcons to two postseason appearances, including their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in 2016.

In his first three seasons with the Falcons, Quinn led a pair of double-digit win seasons and finished his tenure with a 3-2 playoff record as the head coach.

4. Super Bowl winner in Seattle

Quinn's time as the defensive coordinator with the Seahawks saw some dominance — that would eventually lead to a championship ring.

He would serve as the defensive play caller for just two seasons but was able to be a major part of Seattle's run to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season and repeat appearance the following season.

The Seahawks defense, led by Quinn, finished atop the league with the fewest yards allowed (270.4), points allowed (15.2) and passing yards allowed (178.8) during his two seasons. He also had four of his defensive players earn seven total Pro Bowl selections.

5. Broyles Award finalist

A lot of Quinn's experience as a coach has come in the NFL, but he's also had success on the collegiate level.

He served as Florida's defensive coordinator and defensive line coach during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Quinn was able to turn help the Gators finish in the top 10 in total defense during his first season. He followed it up with an even better 2012 season where Florida ranked top five in yards allowed per game (287.5) and top five in rushing defense (94.9).

The performance of the defense under Quinn helped him become a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach in college football.

