Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position.

Here are five things to know about Callahan:

1. The OC in Cincinnati

Callahan has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Since joining the Bengals in 2019, Callahan has had a part in helping Cincinnati establish one of the top offenses in the NFL.

The Bengals offense was a driving force in the team's Super Bowl run in 2021, but their offensive performance in 2022 was even better.

Cincinnati's offense was seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.1), eighth in total yards (360.5 per game) and fifth in passing yards (265.0) as well as fourth in the NFL in offensive DVOA in 2022.

2. Strong connection with QBs

Callahan's work with Joe Burrow and ability to connect with other quarterbacks comes from the positions he held prior to taking the coordinator job with the Bengals.

He served as the Lions quarterbacks coach during 2016 and 2017 seasons and worked alongside then-Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford would put up big numbers and pass for over 4,000 yards each season, ranking near the top of multiple statistical categories.