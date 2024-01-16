Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
Here are five things to know about Callahan:
1. The OC in Cincinnati
Callahan has spent the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.
Since joining the Bengals in 2019, Callahan has had a part in helping Cincinnati establish one of the top offenses in the NFL.
The Bengals offense was a driving force in the team's Super Bowl run in 2021, but their offensive performance in 2022 was even better.
Cincinnati's offense was seventh in the NFL in points per game (26.1), eighth in total yards (360.5 per game) and fifth in passing yards (265.0) as well as fourth in the NFL in offensive DVOA in 2022.
2. Strong connection with QBs
Callahan's work with Joe Burrow and ability to connect with other quarterbacks comes from the positions he held prior to taking the coordinator job with the Bengals.
He served as the Lions quarterbacks coach during 2016 and 2017 seasons and worked alongside then-Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford would put up big numbers and pass for over 4,000 yards each season, ranking near the top of multiple statistical categories.
His next destination was with the Raiders in the same role in 2018, where he helped quarterback Derek Carr surpass 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.
The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Brian Callahan for their head coach position.
3. Getting his start
Callahan got his first coaching experience in 2006 as a graduate assistant at UCLA, where he served in football operations during his first season.
He would move to working with the wide receivers the following year before becoming the offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California.
His first opportunity in the NFL came as an assistant in 2010 through 2015 with the Broncos, where he would hold different positions such as coaching assistant, offensive quality control coach and offensive assistant.
4. Prep star
Before Callahan entered the coaching world, he was a quarterback at one of the most notable high schools in the country.
Callahan was a two-year letter winner at De La Salle High School. He was a part of the school's 151-game winning streak, which was a national record and led the team to the No. 1 ranking in the country.
He would move on to play collegiately in Southern California at UCLA where he was a walk-on QB.
5. Son of a coach
Callahan's father, Bill, has had a lengthy coaching career that's still ongoing.
Bill Callahan began his coaching career as an assistant in 1980 and currently resides in the same division as Brian with the Browns as an offensive line coach.
The father also spent time as the Raiders head coach for a pair of seasons in 2002 and 2003 while Brian was at UCLA.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets