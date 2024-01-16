GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Terrance Gray for their general manager position.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
Here are five things to know about Gray:
1. Current role in Buffalo
Gray's current position with the Bills is as the Director of Player Personnel, a position he took over in 2022.
He's spent seven seasons in Buffalo dating back to 2017 and has worked his way up to his current position over time.
Gray was named the assistant director of player personnel in 2020 after three years with the team and held that position until taking over his current role.
2. Making his mark as a scout
Prior to joining Buffalo, Gray spent 11 seasons as a college scout for the Vikings.
He moved around and scouted many different areas throughout his time there, but last scouted the Southeast portion of the country.
His long experience with the Vikings would propel him to his role with the Bills and eventually to his current position now.
3. NFL's Accelerator Program
Gray has experience with the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program.
Gray was present at the first-ever meeting after being nominated by the Bills and had a chance to talk and connect with other people from across player personnel and football operations departments.
"I think the main thing was personnel and coaching getting to interact in those sessions, being able to learn from each other," Gray said after the event. "Also getting to hear different philosophies, core values of leadership and how you run a team because they gave us some problems to work through as a group. And then, one person would present so you kind of had to go around the table and hear how you would work through an issue."
4. Starting in KC
His first major opportunity with an NFL team came in back in 2003 with the Chiefs.
Gray worked for three years in Player Development and Player Personnel and was the team's Player Development Coordinator until 2005.
He also would gain experience as the Chiefs area scout of National Football Scouting in 2005 ahead of the 2006 draft.
5. Oregon State star
Gray first attended Palomar Junior College in San Marcos, California before transferring to Oregon State. He helped the Beavers make it to the Fiesta Bowl in 2001.
He then worked as a student assistant in the athletic department in academic affairs as he finished his Bachelor's degree.
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets