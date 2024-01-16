GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray

3. NFL's Accelerator Program

Gray has experience with the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program.

Gray was present at the first-ever meeting after being nominated by the Bills and had a chance to talk and connect with other people from across player personnel and football operations departments.

"I think the main thing was personnel and coaching getting to interact in those sessions, being able to learn from each other," Gray said after the event. "Also getting to hear different philosophies, core values of leadership and how you run a team because they gave us some problems to work through as a group. And then, one person would present so you kind of had to go around the table and hear how you would work through an issue."

4. Starting in KC

His first major opportunity with an NFL team came in back in 2003 with the Chiefs.

Gray worked for three years in Player Development and Player Personnel and was the team's Player Development Coordinator until 2005.

He also would gain experience as the Chiefs area scout of National Football Scouting in 2005 ahead of the 2006 draft.

5. Oregon State star

Gray first attended Palomar Junior College in San Marcos, California before transferring to Oregon State. He helped the Beavers make it to the Fiesta Bowl in 2001.