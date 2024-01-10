GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

3. NFL's Accelerator Program

Wooden was present at the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program as the Chargers representative at the League Meeting in Dallas last month.

It was his third time attending the program's event since its launch in 2022, as he was nominated by the club and then vetted by an NFL selection committee with people from across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.

4. College playing career

Prior to starting his NFL front office career, Wooden was an outside linebacker at Syracuse from 1989-1992. He redshirted his first year and played 46 games during his career with the Orangemen.

Syracuse would go on to play in five bowl games during his time with the team, and Wooden started his final two years at Syracuse in which the school posted back-to-back 10-2 seasons and finished ranked in the Top 10.

After graduating from Syracuse, Wooden would spend training camp with the Cardinals in 1993.

5. Family in the NFL

During Wooden's time at Syracuse, he got to play with his older brother, Terry, who would go on to be a second round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft.