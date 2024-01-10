GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position.
Here are five things to know about Wooden:
1. Chargers Interim GM
Wooden took over as the Chargers Interim General Manager after the team made front office changes in mid-December.
It was his first experience in that role, as he had been the Bolts Director of Player Personnel prior to the change since 2013.
2. Plenty of NFL experience
Wooden oversaw both the team's college and pro scouting departments as the Director of Player Personnel.
His job included helping run the draft as well as the NFL's free agency period.
Before joining the Bolts however, Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets, beginning in 1997 as a pro personnel assistant. He served in that position until 1999, when he became a pro scout.
Wooden would work his way up to senior AFC pro scout in 2001 and eventually to assistant director of pro scouting in 2003, before eventually become the director of pro scouting for the Jets from 2004-2006.
And in his final six seasons with the Jets, he held the position of New York's Assistant Director of Player Personnel before ultimately coming to the Chargers.
3. NFL's Accelerator Program
Wooden was present at the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program as the Chargers representative at the League Meeting in Dallas last month.
It was his third time attending the program's event since its launch in 2022, as he was nominated by the club and then vetted by an NFL selection committee with people from across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.
4. College playing career
Prior to starting his NFL front office career, Wooden was an outside linebacker at Syracuse from 1989-1992. He redshirted his first year and played 46 games during his career with the Orangemen.
Syracuse would go on to play in five bowl games during his time with the team, and Wooden started his final two years at Syracuse in which the school posted back-to-back 10-2 seasons and finished ranked in the Top 10.
After graduating from Syracuse, Wooden would spend training camp with the Cardinals in 1993.
5. Family in the NFL
During Wooden's time at Syracuse, he got to play with his older brother, Terry, who would go on to be a second round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft.
Terry would play nine seasons in the NFL and now has been with the Saints since 2007, currently holding the position of a National Scout in New Orleans.
