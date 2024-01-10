Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

Jan 10, 2024 at 10:55 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5 Things Wooden

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.

Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.

Here are five things to know about Wooden:

1. Chargers Interim GM

Wooden took over as the Chargers Interim General Manager after the team made front office changes in mid-December.

It was his first experience in that role, as he had been the Bolts Director of Player Personnel prior to the change since 2013.

2. Plenty of NFL experience

Wooden oversaw both the team's college and pro scouting departments as the Director of Player Personnel.

His job included helping run the draft as well as the NFL's free agency period.

Before joining the Bolts however, Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets, beginning in 1997 as a pro personnel assistant. He served in that position until 1999, when he became a pro scout.

Wooden would work his way up to senior AFC pro scout in 2001 and eventually to assistant director of pro scouting in 2003, before eventually become the director of pro scouting for the Jets from 2004-2006.

And in his final six seasons with the Jets, he held the position of New York's Assistant Director of Player Personnel before ultimately coming to the Chargers.

GM Search: Best Photos of Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed JoJo Wooden for their general manager position.

Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 8

Chargers legends meet with the team following practice on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mackenzie Hudson/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.
3 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Draft Room is photographed on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers hold Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers practice at Training Camp on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - SF 12]
7 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. [FINAL SCORE: LAC 23 - SF 12]

(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]
8 / 8

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. [FINAL SCORE: DEN 16 - LAC 9]

(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. NFL's Accelerator Program

Wooden was present at the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program as the Chargers representative at the League Meeting in Dallas last month.

It was his third time attending the program's event since its launch in 2022, as he was nominated by the club and then vetted by an NFL selection committee with people from across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines for the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.

4. College playing career

Prior to starting his NFL front office career, Wooden was an outside linebacker at Syracuse from 1989-1992. He redshirted his first year and played 46 games during his career with the Orangemen.

Syracuse would go on to play in five bowl games during his time with the team, and Wooden started his final two years at Syracuse in which the school posted back-to-back 10-2 seasons and finished ranked in the Top 10.

After graduating from Syracuse, Wooden would spend training camp with the Cardinals in 1993.

5. Family in the NFL

During Wooden's time at Syracuse, he got to play with his older brother, Terry, who would go on to be a second round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft.

Terry would play nine seasons in the NFL and now has been with the Saints since 2007, currently holding the position of a National Scout in New Orleans.

Bolt Up!

Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets

Related Content

news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers OC Kellen Moore

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Kellen Moore for their head coach position
news

Head Coach Search: 5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Chargers on Tuesday confirmed they have interviewed Giff Smith for their head coach position
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Will Grier

The Bolts on Tuesday added the former third-round pick to their active roster
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim GM JoJo Wooden

The Bolts on Friday announced that the Director of Player Personnel will serve as the Interim GM
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith

The Bolts on Friday announced that the outside linebackers coach will serve as the Interim Head Coach
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers QB Easton Stick

With Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve with a fractured finger, Stick will make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Raiders
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest safety
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers CB Essang Bassey

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest cornerback
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Simi Fehoko

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest wide receiver
news

5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Tanner Muse

Here's what you need to know about the Bolts newest linebacker
news

5 Things to Know About Chargers 2023 Training Camp 

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the start of camp next week

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Latest News
Advertising