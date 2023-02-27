A Conversation With: JoJo Wooden

This is a slow time in the NFL calendar but a busy time of year for you. What excites you about this time of the year?

"It's just another phase of the entire process. We've kind of known about these players for some case two years, three years, and now it's getting to the point where they're draft eligible. So we've watched tape, watched games of them in the fall. We've seen them at All-Star games now and we've had a chance to speak to them at All-Star games, so that phase is over with. Now, we're into this part of it, is when we actually get to see kind of a little bit more hands on with these players in terms of our interview process with them. Our coaches are involved now, so there's another aspect of it. You got the medical part of it as well. So, it's just nice where now everything is starting to come together a little bit. Going out to Indy, the workouts are great to watch guys move around and things like that. We just finished up our February meetings here so that was fine and a lot of fun to initially kind of go through our board and really kind of get a sense of what our scouts feel about guys. Even though during the season I got a really good sense of that, just because I communicate with those guys a lot as well. It's nice to be able to go in a room and everyone kind of gives their own thoughts, and you get to hear difference in opinions. I can't see everybody, so I'm relying on scouts and it's nice to kind of hear what they have to say about the guy. Which makes me want to go, 'Okay, listen I get that guy on the list, I need to see him.' Indianapolis, this is like my 25th combine, so it's nice that they've kind of changed the format up a little bit. But, I think the biggest part is just watching what they do on the field. Our coaches are involved, so it's nice to start to get the coaches' perspective on how they kind of see a guy. It's nice that you've got knowledge of the kid and relay that information to them to help them along the way as well."

What is the Chargers main goal to get accomplished at the Combine?

"Really for us, it's really like the film stuff is great, but it's really the medical, the psychological part of it that they go through, that's really important to us. Like I said, we've watched these guys play for a couple years, so it's great for the coaches ... this is really their first introduction to players. They've had a chance to watch a good amount of these guys as well at their position, but then they get to watch them on the field move around. This is kind of like really the first true exposure to them in person and for all of us, we've kind of already seen him if it's at a practice, All-Star game, so we've already kind of seen this part of as well. For myself, it's just nice to, for one, we get to interview 45 guys, so get a little feel for them from a personality standpoint, how they think and how much football did he know. I enjoy that part of it in the meetings that we have with them. Really, watching them kind of move around on the field, sometimes you may see a guy and like on tape you're like, 'Wow he's fast. And then he's not and you thought he was fast, whatever the case may be. So, it's just nice to kind of watch them out there, watch them compete, watch them interact with one another as well, because all of that stuff is just gathering of information is really what we're there for."

It's late February. Where is the organization at in the draft process?