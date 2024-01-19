GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Co-Director of Player Personnel Jeff King

The Chargers on Friday confirmed they have interviewed Jeff King for their general manager position.
Here are five things to know about King:
1. Currently in Chicago
King wrapped up his second season Chicago's Co-Director of Player Personnel.
It's a role he took over in May 2022 as he oversees pro scouting and free agency as well as being involved in draft evaluations.
2. Start in scouting
The Bears brought King on as a scouting intern in 2015.
He was promoted to pro scout in 2016 and spent the next years couple in that position. King was then promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019.
He would eventually work his way up to director of pro scouting before ultimately being elevated to his current position.
3. Former NFL player
Before he was in front offices or scouting, King himself was on the field in the NFL.
He was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Panthers and would spend five seasons in Carolina.
In 2009, King signed with the Cardinals and would spend his final two seasons in the NFL there.
King would finish his NFL career appearing in 108 games with 156 catches for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns.
4. Record at Virginia Tech
King was a multi-sport athlete in high school before starring at Virginia Tech.
He spent from 2001 to 2005 with the Hokies on the football team as a tight end. He was a two-time All-ACC Second-Team selection in 2004 and 2005 and set the school record for touchdowns by a tight end with 11.
He was inducted into the 2023 ACC Football Honors Class this past December.
5. A season on the hardwood
In the middle of King's time at Virginia Tech, he got the opportunity to step on the basketball court.
He played for the men's basketball team for a season. He was a forward during the 2004-05 season with the Hokies and played in 16 games during his lone season in basketball.
King had a big role in Virginia Tech's upset over No. 7 ranked Duke that season where he played a season-high 21 minutes and had seven points and four rebounds.
