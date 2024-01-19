GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Bears Co-Director of Player Personnel Jeff King

3. Former NFL player

Before he was in front offices or scouting, King himself was on the field in the NFL.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Panthers and would spend five seasons in Carolina.

In 2009, King signed with the Cardinals and would spend his final two seasons in the NFL there.

King would finish his NFL career appearing in 108 games with 156 catches for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns.

4. Record at Virginia Tech

King was a multi-sport athlete in high school before starring at Virginia Tech.

He spent from 2001 to 2005 with the Hokies on the football team as a tight end. He was a two-time All-ACC Second-Team selection in 2004 and 2005 and set the school record for touchdowns by a tight end with 11.

He was inducted into the 2023 ACC Football Honors Class this past December.

5. A season on the hardwood

In the middle of King's time at Virginia Tech, he got the opportunity to step on the basketball court.

He played for the men's basketball team for a season. He was a forward during the 2004-05 season with the Hokies and played in 16 games during his lone season in basketball.