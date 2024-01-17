GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland

3. Scouting experience

Ireland also has plenty of NFL experience as a scout.

Initially starting off as a scout for the NFL Scouting Combine, he would get his first role with a team in Kansas City as an area scout for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2000.

But it was his long tenure with the Cowboys where Ireland really got to move up.

He was hired in 2001 as a national scout and would be in that role until he moved up to vice president of college and pro scouting in Dallas.

Ireland had a big impact on Dallas' 2007 season when the Cowboys went 13-3 and won the NFC East. Of the 53 players on the roster, 38 had been acquired over the three years since Ireland was in his VP position.

4. Former college kicker

Ireland was Baylor's kicker from 1988 to 1991.

The Bears' placekicker would finish third on the school's all-time scoring list with 213 points and a career-record 45 field goals. Ireland was the South team's kicker in the 1992 Senior Bowl.

5. Started in coaching

After finishing his college career, Ireland went down the coaching avenue.

He began his professional career as the special teams coach at the University of North Texas in 1992.