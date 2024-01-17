Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland

Jan 17, 2024 at 10:20 AM
The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed New Orleans VP/Assistant General Manager of College Personnel Jeff Ireland for their general manager position.

Here are five things to know about Ireland:

1. Nearly a decade in New Orleans

Ireland is a long-tenured member of the Saints front office and just finished his ninth season in New Orleans.

He started back in 2015 and has helped the Saints remain competitive throughout his entire time there.

As the vice president and assistant general manager for college personnel, Ireland has had a major role in acquiring players such as Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Ryan Ramczyk and Michael Thomas among others.

2. Former GM

Ireland's long career in NFL front offices also saw him land the Dolphins General Manager job.

He began the job alongside Bill Parcells in 2008 when Parcells served as the executive vice president of football operations.

Miami was able to win the AFC East in the first season with Ireland after a massive overhaul on the roster. Ireland replaced almost half the roster, bringing on board 27 new players that included nine new starters.

Ireland was Miami's GM until after the 2013 season.

3. Scouting experience

Ireland also has plenty of NFL experience as a scout.

Initially starting off as a scout for the NFL Scouting Combine, he would get his first role with a team in Kansas City as an area scout for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2000.

But it was his long tenure with the Cowboys where Ireland really got to move up.

He was hired in 2001 as a national scout and would be in that role until he moved up to vice president of college and pro scouting in Dallas.

Ireland had a big impact on Dallas' 2007 season when the Cowboys went 13-3 and won the NFC East. Of the 53 players on the roster, 38 had been acquired over the three years since Ireland was in his VP position.

4. Former college kicker

Ireland was Baylor's kicker from 1988 to 1991.

The Bears' placekicker would finish third on the school's all-time scoring list with 213 points and a career-record 45 field goals. Ireland was the South team's kicker in the 1992 Senior Bowl.

5. Started in coaching

After finishing his college career, Ireland went down the coaching avenue.

He began his professional career as the special teams coach at the University of North Texas in 1992.

Ireland would hold the position for another season after that before eventually taking on the role as a scout for the NFL Scouting Combine.

