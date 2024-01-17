GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Colts Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds for their general manager position.

Here are five things to know about Dodds:

1. Time in Indy

Dodds just wrapped up his seventh season with the Colts and had a key part in their turnaround from 2022 to now.

Initially joining the Colts as their vice president of player personnel, Dodds quickly moved up to assistant general manager.

He works closely with Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard throughout the year and has established himself in the front office.

"He's unbelievable when it comes to communicating with coaches and seeing the fit of the player," Ballard said about Dodds. "Being able to watch the tape and know, 'That guy is going to fit.' Ed's a huge asset to us. He's pretty good at his job."

2. Helping in the draft

As mentioned above, the Colts did a 180 this season this year compared to their last with the help of a strong rookie draft class.

Dodds had a hand in the Colts drafting 12 total players in 2023.

Dodds is a big part of the draft room and process for the Colts and has had a hand in some of the successes they have seen during his time there — like the 2018 draft.