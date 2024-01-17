GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Chargers on Wednesday confirmed they have interviewed Colts Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds for their general manager position.
Here are five things to know about Dodds:
1. Time in Indy
Dodds just wrapped up his seventh season with the Colts and had a key part in their turnaround from 2022 to now.
Initially joining the Colts as their vice president of player personnel, Dodds quickly moved up to assistant general manager.
He works closely with Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard throughout the year and has established himself in the front office.
"He's unbelievable when it comes to communicating with coaches and seeing the fit of the player," Ballard said about Dodds. "Being able to watch the tape and know, 'That guy is going to fit.' Ed's a huge asset to us. He's pretty good at his job."
2. Helping in the draft
As mentioned above, the Colts did a 180 this season this year compared to their last with the help of a strong rookie draft class.
Dodds had a hand in the Colts drafting 12 total players in 2023.
Dodds is a big part of the draft room and process for the Colts and has had a hand in some of the successes they have seen during his time there — like the 2018 draft.
The Colts were able to add two All-Pros in the same draft, Quenton Nelson and Shaq Leonard, both who became important pieces for the team.
3. An established NFL career
Dodds has a 21 seasons of NFL front office experience under his belt.
Prior to spending his last seven seasons with the Colts, Dodds was with Seattle for even longer.
He joined the Seahawks Pro Personnel Department in 2007 and served in a variety of different roles throughout his 10 seasons with the club.
Dodds spent most of his time in Seattle working in college scouting, holding a position from 2008 to 2013. He would then move to national scout in 2014 before spending his final two years with the Seahawks as their senior personnel executive.
Early in his career, Dodds got his start working for the Raiders front office for four seasons starting in 2003.
4. A Super Bowl champion
Dodds' time in Seattle was particularly impressive because of sustained success.
Dodds was part of six winning seasons in Seatle, including five NFC West titles and 10 playoff wins — including a Super Bowl Trophy.
The Seahawks were able to build a strong team during the year of their run into the Super Bowl with a lot of homegrown players, as evaluation and process proved key.
5. Texas native
Originally from Kingsville, Texas Dodds' passion and eventual career in football would get a jumpstart at the local university that would eventually become his alma mater.
Dodds attended and graduated from Texas A&M–Kingsville and even got his first opportunity in the sport at the school. He was a student coach at the university from 2000 to 2003.
