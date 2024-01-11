GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

3. Holds a law degree

Brown has an interesting education background that has allowed him to have a different perspective.

After graduating from Fordham University with a bachelor's in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management, Brown then attended the Barry University Law School.

He would serve as the lead articles editor of the Earth Jurisprudence and Environmental Justice Law Journal and graduate from the university with a Juris Doctor degree.

"I think the law degree, it's different but the soft skills from the law degree is what I take away for my everyday use," Brown told NFL Network for 'The Insiders'. "When I say the soft skills it's the outside the box thinking, critical thinking, the analysis, the attention to detail.

"Those are things that I feel like the law school equipped me with, but also helps me attack the personnel side of asking the 'Why'," Brown added. "Not just taking anything for granted. Being able to attack problems in a different way and utilize my resources. I think doing that allows us to get the best outcome, and if you're not doing that, it's kind of negligence."

4. Part of the NFL's Accelerator Program

Brown has also gotten involved in a lot of NFL events that involve members of the league's front offices.

Brown was the Giants' representative at the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program at the League Meeting in Dallas in December.

It's an event Brown has been present at multiple times, as it gives people from across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.

He's also taken part in the Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum.

The event started back in 2021 is held in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to help cultivate an inclusive workforce among the NFL's front offices. Brown has spoken at the event throughout his time with both the Giants and Eagles.

5. Former gridiron star

Brown also made a name for himself on the gridiron throughout high school.

The New York native attended St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington and was named a Sports Illustrated Northeast All-American in 2003. He was also named to Prepstar Magazine's All-Region team and the NY Daily News' All-Suburban team.