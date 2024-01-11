GM Search: 5 Things to Know About Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown

The Chargers on Thursday confirmed they have interviewed New York Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown for their general manager position.
Here are five things to know about Brown:
1. Giants Assistant GM
Brown currently works with the Giants as their assistant general manager.
It's a position he's held for two seasons now, as he is the top associate of general manger Joe Schoen.
Brown's first season as the assistant GM was quite an eventful one.
New York underwent significant changes to their coaching staff and roster after going 4-13 in 2021. However, they took a complete turnaround and went 9-7-1 on the way to the team's first playoff berth in six seasons and won a playoff game.
He was one of the integral parts of the turnaround with the Giants and continues to be a big part of their front office.
"Brandon is an invaluable contributor to our overall football operations team," Schoen said. "He is a tireless worker and thorough evaluator. Brandon's strong leadership qualities and communication skills allow the respective departments in football operations to function efficiently and effectively."
2. Extensive experience in different spots
Just 35 years old, Brown's experience runs long.
His first position was as a Jets' Pro Personnel Intern during training camp in 2012.
He would go on to spend two years at Boston College as a recruiting specialist in 2013 and as the assistant director of player personnel in 2014 before moving back into the NFL in 2015.
Brown would then spend two seasons with the Colts, first as a scouting assistant and then as an advance scout in 2016.
Brown would move on from Indianapolis, where he would spend five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Giants. Joining in 2017, he was assistant director of pro scouting in his first two seasons and then promoted to the director of pro scouting.
He was then promoted once again in 2021 as the Director of Player Personnel in 2021, where he oversaw the Eagles' pro scouting department while also working on the collegiate side.
3. Holds a law degree
Brown has an interesting education background that has allowed him to have a different perspective.
After graduating from Fordham University with a bachelor's in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management, Brown then attended the Barry University Law School.
He would serve as the lead articles editor of the Earth Jurisprudence and Environmental Justice Law Journal and graduate from the university with a Juris Doctor degree.
"I think the law degree, it's different but the soft skills from the law degree is what I take away for my everyday use," Brown told NFL Network for 'The Insiders'. "When I say the soft skills it's the outside the box thinking, critical thinking, the analysis, the attention to detail.
"Those are things that I feel like the law school equipped me with, but also helps me attack the personnel side of asking the 'Why'," Brown added. "Not just taking anything for granted. Being able to attack problems in a different way and utilize my resources. I think doing that allows us to get the best outcome, and if you're not doing that, it's kind of negligence."
4. Part of the NFL's Accelerator Program
Brown has also gotten involved in a lot of NFL events that involve members of the league's front offices.
Brown was the Giants' representative at the NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator Program at the League Meeting in Dallas in December.
It's an event Brown has been present at multiple times, as it gives people from across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines the opportunity to build relationships with club owners and executives ahead of the hiring cycle.
He's also taken part in the Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum.
The event started back in 2021 is held in conjunction with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to help cultivate an inclusive workforce among the NFL's front offices. Brown has spoken at the event throughout his time with both the Giants and Eagles.
5. Former gridiron star
Brown also made a name for himself on the gridiron throughout high school.
The New York native attended St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington and was named a Sports Illustrated Northeast All-American in 2003. He was also named to Prepstar Magazine's All-Region team and the NY Daily News' All-Suburban team.
Brown would go on to be four-year letterman as a defensive back at Fordham University, where he was a two-time all-Patriot League academic selection.
