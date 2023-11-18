Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Terrell Bynum and wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded running back Isaiah Spiller to out.

Bynum, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bolts in May, played five seasons (2017-21) at the University of Washington before transferring to Southern California, totaling 16 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the Trojans in 2022. The Long Beach, Calif., native was an All-Pacific-12 honorable mention following his final season with the Huskies in 2021, when he caught 26 passes for 436 yards four scores.

Erickson came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 99 career games with Cincinnati, Carolina and Washington, including 14 starts at wide receiver. He has registered 1,141 yards and a touchdown on 96 career receptions (11.9 avg.), while adding 18 rushing attempts for 78 yards (4.3 avg.) along with a 26-yard completion. A dynamic returner, Erickson has returned 162 punts and 110 kickoffs in his career, totaling 4,032 total return yards.