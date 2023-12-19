Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.

A third-round selection (100th overall) by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier made a pair of starts as a rookie for the Panthers. After two seasons in Carolina, he was claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys, spending the 2021 season on the Cowboys' active roster before spending 2022 on Dallas' practice squad. This season, Grier spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

Grier ended his college career at West Virginia (2017-18) after beginning his career at Florida. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy following a 2018 season that saw him throw for 37 touchdowns and 3,864 yards, ranking third and fifth in the nation, respectively. Grier left Morgantown, W.Va., ranked second in program history for touchdown passes (71), third for passing yards (7,354) and fourth for completions (516). He saw his only action for the Gators in 2015, throwing for 10 touchdowns and 1,204 yards in six games played.