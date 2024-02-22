Los Angeles Chargers Announce Additional Coaching Staff Hires 

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced additional hires to Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff.

Jeff Carpenter joins the Bolts as offensive quality control/wide receivers after spending the last two years as an analyst at Virginia Tech (2022-23). Last season, the Hokies averaged nearly 30 points per game with a rushing average of 189.8 yards per game, capping the season with a win over Tulane in the Military Bowl. Prior to his tenure in Blacksburg, Va., Carpenter worked as an offensive analyst at Louisiana State in 2021.

A graduate of Penn State University, where he served as an undergraduate assistant before graduating in 2015,

Carpenter coached for the Nittany Lions as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons (2018-19) and an offensive graduate assistant in 2020. He helped Penn State in 2019 to a victory in the Cotton Bowl to finish No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll. Carpenter had his first NFL experience as football operations intern during training camp in 2014 for the Houston Texans before returning as a quality control coach for the Texans in 2015. Carpenter then spent one season as a quality control coach at Princeton (2016) before coaching quarterbacks at Bryant University in 2017, where he tutored signal-caller Prince Wilson to set a single-season school record with 3,311 passing yards.

A 13-year NFL veteran offensive lineman, Jonathan Goodwin joins the staff as offensive assistant/quarterbacks in 2024. Over his decade-plus-long playing career (2002-14), Goodwin started 134-of-211 regular-season and postseason games for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2009. Over his three seasons with San Francisco playing under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, Goodwin started every game at center, helping lead the 49ers to three-straight NFC Championship Games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII. Goodwin served as the anchor and general of a Saints offensive front in 2009, earning all-star recognition while leading New Orleans to an NFC South Division title and helping pave the way for Saints in their defeat of the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, starting every game at center for the World Champions.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Goodwin was an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Michigan, eventually leading to his fifth-round selection in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Jets. Most recently, Goodwin has served as an assistant coach at Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, coaching his two sons, Channing and Jace, and helping the program claim their third-straight State Championship this past season.

Chargers Legend and Pro Bowl center Nick Hardwick returns home to the Bolts as assistant offensive line coach. A member of the club's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, Hardwick played 11 seasons for the Chargers, starting all 146 career appearances (postseason included) at center, blocking and protecting for some of the greatest players in league and franchise history, while paving the way for numerous memorable moments and record-setting performances. Hardwick was instrumental in protecting two of the league's top passers of this century, quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Drew Brees, as his Pro Bowl nod in 2006 coincided with Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson being named NFL Most Valuable Player after setting the record for most touchdowns scored in a single season in NFL history (31).

A third-round selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, Hardwick was a member of five AFC West Division-champion teams. The former All-Big Ten product out of Purdue returned to Central Indiana following his playing career, where he has spent the last two seasons coaching on the staff at Westfield (Ind.) High. Since retirement, Hardwick has also been heavily involved in the Chargers Legends program, helping to establish the connection and continue the fellowship between Chargers greats over the franchise's 60-plus-year history.

Will Tukuafu joins the Chargers as assistant defensive line coach after coaching the last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, most recently as defensive assistant/defensive line. Prior to entering the coaching ranks in 2021, Tukuafu played seven NFL seasons, starting his career with the San Francisco 49ers (2010-13) under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Tukuafu helped the 49ers reach three-straight NFC Championship Games from 2011-13, before playing the final three years of his career in the Pacific Northwest with the Seahawks (2014-16), aiding Seattle's run in 2014 that culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl XLIX.

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, where he played defensive line for the Ducks, Tukuafu saw action in 50 career games (four starts), along with 10 postseason appearances, at fullback, defensive line and on special teams. The Salt Lake City, Utah, native began his coaching tenure with the Seahawks in 2021 as a coaching assistant, primarily working with the special teams units. After one season as a coaching assistant, Tukuafu transitioned to quality control/defense in 2022, before his latest role as defensive assistant/defensive line this past season.