Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
|Player
|Position
|College
|Brevin Allen
|OLB
|Campbell
|Tyler Baker-Williams
|S
|North Carolina State
|Johari Branch
|C
|Maryland
|Cam Brown
|CB
|Ohio State
|Terrell Bynum
|WR
|Southern California
|Jerrod Clark
|DL
|Coastal Carolina
|Elijah Dotson
|RB
|Northern Colorado
|Nathan East
|LB
|Samford
|Michael Ezeike
|TE
|UCLA
|Andrew Farmer
|OLB
|Lane College
|AJ Finley
|S
|Mississippi
|Tyler Hoosman
|RB
|North Dakota
|Mikel Jones
|LB
|Syracuse
|Terrance Lang
|DL
|Colorado
|Nicolas Melsop
|T
|Delta State
|Tiawan Mullen
|CB
|Indiana
|AJ Uzodinma
|CB
|Ball State
|Pokey Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
