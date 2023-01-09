Los Angeles Chargers AFC Wild Card Matchup Finalized

The National Football League today finalized the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and will air on NBC.
The bout will be Los Angeles' first postseason game against Jacksonville. The Bolts have played three postseason games against AFC South opponents, winning all three contests.
