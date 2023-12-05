Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

Woods, selected by the Chargers in the third round (79th overall) last year, has appeared in 13 career games and made one start, registering eight defensive tackles. Woods played in all 50 games over his four seasons at Baylor, starting 28 of them at safety. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition as a junior and senior, with his nine interceptions ranking tied for most interceptions among all FBS players over those two seasons. Woods ended his Baylor career ranked No. 5 in program history with 201 interception return yards.