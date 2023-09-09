Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

Allen signed as an undrafted free agent out of Campbell with the Bolts in May, spending the offseason and training camp with the team. In three preseason games, he assisted on six tackles and added a pair of quarterback hits. Allen played five seasons (2018-22) at Campbell, appearing in 44 career games and twice earning FCS All-America honors. He was an All-Big South recipient each of his final four seasons and was recognized as Big South Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 season. Allen totaled 148 tackles (71 solo) in his Fighting Camels career along with 38 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and an interception.