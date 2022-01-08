Los Angeles Chargers Activate Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. He has posted 127 tackles (88 solo), 20.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and an interception for his career. In 12 games this season, Fackrell has made one start and totaled 14 tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss a forced fumble and a recovery. He set a single-season career high with 10.5 sacks with the Packers in 2018 and most recently spent last season with the New York Giants, posting four sacks along with a 46-yard pick-six in nine starts.