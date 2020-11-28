Los Angeles Chargers Activate Austin Ekeler from Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Austin Ekeler from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier. The team also activated linebacker B.J. Bello, linebacker Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Ekeler, who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western State prior to the 2017 season, has appeared in 50 games and made 15 starts for the Bolts. In four starts this year, 5-10, 200-pound running back totaled 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and a rushing score while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Last season, Ekeler posted the NFL's 35th 100-yard rushing / 100-yard receiving game in the Chargers' victory at Jacksonville on just 12 offensive touches — the fewest in a 100/100 performance in NFL history.
After making his Chargers debut last week, Bello, has appeared in 28 games with the Bolts, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the New York Jets over the last four seasons. He totaled nine special teams tackles, including one in his NFL debut. As an undrafted rookie from Illinois State in 2017 for the Browns, Bello registered a QB hit on defense and five special teams tackles while appearing in all 16 games.
Christiansen made his NFL debut for the Chargers last week and has spent the season on the team's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. A two-time All-Independent recipient, Christiansen posted 275 tackles (153 solo), 3.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in four seasons (2016-19) at Army. He served as a team captain as a junior and senior and added an interception, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a recovery.
Fehoko ended his college career at Louisiana State, playing two seasons (2018-19) and helping the Tigers win the National Championship this past season. He totaled 33 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and nine tackles for loss over the last two years. Fehoko began his career by starting all 25 games at Texas Tech from 2015-16, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman.