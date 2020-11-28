Los Angeles Chargers Activate Austin Ekeler from Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Austin Ekeler from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return and waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier . The team also activated linebacker B.J. Bello , linebacker Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Ekeler, who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Western State prior to the 2017 season, has appeared in 50 games and made 15 starts for the Bolts. In four starts this year, 5-10, 200-pound running back totaled 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and a rushing score while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Last season, Ekeler posted the NFL's 35th 100-yard rushing / 100-yard receiving game in the Chargers' victory at Jacksonville on just 12 offensive touches — the fewest in a 100/100 performance in NFL history.