5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

The Chargers added a playmaking offensive weapon in Ladd McConkey at No. 34 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the Georgia wide receiver:

1. Productive Georgia career

The Bolts are adding a big piece from a Bulldogs offense that has been a true powerhouse for the last several years.

Starting out on the Georgia scout team, McConkey worked his way up to gaining a pivotal starting role on offense.

He finished his career playing in 39 total games throughout his three seasons, amassing 119 receptions for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to 13 rushes for 216 yards and four scores.

McConkey was crucial throughout both of the Bulldogs' National Championship runs as well.

A Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team in 2021, he would finish the year second on the team in receptions (31) and fourth in receiving yards (447) in his first season with a big role.

And he followed that up with an even bigger second season, as he tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (seven) and was second in receptions (58) and receiving yards (762) on his way to back-to-back titles.

2. Familiarity to SoFi

McConkey will be catching passes at SoFi Stadium once the season rolls along — and it's a place he's very familiar with.

The receiver's second National Championship win at Georgia came in the Bolts' home stadium in January 2023.

He got the Bulldogs off to a thunderous first-quarter start, scoring their second touchdown of the game and extending the lead to double digits.

McConkey would then add another one late in the third quarter in the biggest game of the season.