5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

The Chargers added a playmaking offensive weapon in Ladd McConkey at No. 34 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the Georgia wide receiver:
1. Productive Georgia career
The Bolts are adding a big piece from a Bulldogs offense that has been a true powerhouse for the last several years.
Starting out on the Georgia scout team, McConkey worked his way up to gaining a pivotal starting role on offense.
He finished his career playing in 39 total games throughout his three seasons, amassing 119 receptions for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to 13 rushes for 216 yards and four scores.
McConkey was crucial throughout both of the Bulldogs' National Championship runs as well.
A Coaches' Freshman All-SEC Team in 2021, he would finish the year second on the team in receptions (31) and fourth in receiving yards (447) in his first season with a big role.
And he followed that up with an even bigger second season, as he tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (seven) and was second in receptions (58) and receiving yards (762) on his way to back-to-back titles.
2. Familiarity to SoFi
McConkey will be catching passes at SoFi Stadium once the season rolls along — and it's a place he's very familiar with.
The receiver's second National Championship win at Georgia came in the Bolts' home stadium in January 2023.
He got the Bulldogs off to a thunderous first-quarter start, scoring their second touchdown of the game and extending the lead to double digits.
McConkey would then add another one late in the third quarter in the biggest game of the season.
He would finish the game with five receptions for 88 yards, adding a 14-yard rush enroute to his second championship win.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No. 34 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver, Ladd McConkey from The University of Georgia.
3. Impacting the game on special teams
For as much as McConkey affected the game as a reliable target for his quarterback, he made sure to contribute in other ways as well.
He would return 21 total punts for 297 yards during his Georgia career, with the bulk coming in 2022.
His 13.3 punt return average would help the Bulldogs finish fourth in the SEC in punt return average during that season.
4. Wuerffel Trophy Winner
McConkey made his impact off the field during his final season at Georgia.
A National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete, McConkey was awarded the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the college football player "who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement".
While at the school, he would volunteer his time for a number of different charities that helped others.
He was also a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member and Campbell Trophy finalist in addition to the Wuerffel Trophy.
5. Doing it all in HS
McConkey earned his three-star status out of high school due to his ability to do just about everything for his high school squad.
He attended North Murray High School, playing quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive back, return specialist and even filled in as the punter throughout his time there.
The do-it-all weapon had a massive senior season where he racked up 3,051 all-purpose yards and scored 33 total touchdowns on offense — not to mention three pick-sixes on top of everything.