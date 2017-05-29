LaDainian Tomlinson Offers Poignant Memorial Day Reflection

"There was nothing like those cheers running on the field with the American flag," he said while making an appearance at practice last week, referencing a famed photo of him proudly waving the flag on a nearby wall.

As the United States celebrates Memorial Day, LT was feeling particularly patriotic as he pointed out what a special honor it was to waive the stars and stripes.

"It's the spirit of our country. With it being Memorial Day weekend, when we celebrate our fallen heroes and those who protect our country to keep us safe, this is the time to reflect on what they've done for us. How special they have been to our country. I had that same feeling whenever I carried the flag running out of the tunnel. I was overwhelmed with that spirit of what they give to us."

LT pauses for a moment, overcome with emotion before flashing his trademark grin.