'He's the Alpha': How Khalil Mack Has Dominated a Decade in the NFL

Mack's dominance was on full display in Week 4 against the Raiders as he notched a whopping 6.0 sacks against his former team.

That mark was a single-game best for both Mack and in Bolts franchise history, and just one off the single-game NFL record.

Mack had been close to getting sacks in each of the first three games but entered that October 1 game with none in his pocket.

Smith said he and Mack had a conversation before the Raiders game and joked that the sacks would come in waves if he simply stuck to his plan.

His performance against the Raiders was more like a tidal wave.

"It takes others to do their job to have that happen," Smith said. "But Khalil is very powerful, he's strong, he's gotten a lot better with his hand usage and he can execute pass rush games.

"But the most elite thing to me about him is he can rush with vision on the quarterback in the pocket. You either got that or you don't," Smith continued. "You can teach the other stuff. That, being able to feel the quarterback, where he's moving up. It's just like a quarterback being able to feel the rush and how to move out, some can do it and some can't do it. He can do that.

"Games like that, he was sitting on a goose egg going into that game. He'd been rushing really well … but I knew it was weighing on him," Smith added. "I think we both had a feeling it was going to come and come in bunches. Now I ain't saying any of us thought it'd be six, but it couldn't happen to a better guy."