Transactions

We've Signed Keenan Allen to a Multi-Year Extension

Sep 05, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Chargers Communications
The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keenan Allen to a multi-year extension.

A Pro Bowl selection each of the last three seasons, Allen was the consensus Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 when he set numerous team and NFL records. That season, he became the first player in NFL history to record three-straight games with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Allen added an interception in 2017 to become just the third player in history to have 1,000 receiving yards and a pick in the same year, joining Hall of Fame wide receivers Don Hutson (1942) and Randy Moss (2009).

Allen has played in 86 games and made 82 starts for the Bolts, totaling 524 career receptions and 6,405 career yards with 34 touchdowns. Along with four 1,000-yard seasons, he recorded two of the three 100-catch campaigns in team history, setting a team record with 104 receptions last year. Allen is one of just three players in the NFL with more than 300 catches and 3,700 receiving yards over the last three seasons, joining New Orleans' Michael Thomas and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins.

Top Shots 2019: Best of Keenan Allen

Take a look back at the best photos of wide receiver Keenan Allen from the 2019 season.

The California product burst onto the scene as a third-round rookie in 2013, earning consensus Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Allen posted a 142-yard, two-touchdown performance in the AFC Divisional Playoffs as a rookie, tying for the second-most receiving yards by a rookie in NFL postseason history.

Keenan Allen

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: California

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keenan Allen to Multi-Year Extension [PDF]

