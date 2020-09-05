We've Signed Keenan Allen to a Multi-Year Extension

A Pro Bowl selection each of the last three seasons, Allen was the consensus Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 when he set numerous team and NFL records. That season, he became the first player in NFL history to record three-straight games with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and a touchdown catch. Allen added an interception in 2017 to become just the third player in history to have 1,000 receiving yards and a pick in the same year, joining Hall of Fame wide receivers Don Hutson (1942) and Randy Moss (2009).