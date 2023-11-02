Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Why Keenan Allen Has Thrived as He Approaches 10K Career Receiving Yards

Nov 02, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Navarro_Omar (1)
by Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
KA

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, Jr., and wide receiver Keenan Allen following their media availability on Thursday:

Allen nears 10K milestone

One of Keenan Allen's earliest football memories came in 1998 when Cris Carter hit 10,000 career receiving yards.

Allen was just a 6-year-old growing up in Greensboro, North Carolina back then.

But there's a very real chance that the Chargers wide receiving joins that exclusive list Monday night when the Bolts play in primetime.

Allen is just 70 yards shy of the milestone, meaning he could hit the mark on national television.

"10,000 is big," Allen said Thursday in the Bolts locker room. "I remember seeing Cris Carter get 10,000 yards growing up watching the Vikings play.

"It was a big deal then, I think it's still a big deal now," Allen added.

Once Allen presumably hits the mark, he will become just the 54th all-time player to reach 10,000 yards. He currently sits sixth among active players with 9,930 yards.

How has the 2013 third-round pick managed to put together such an illustrious career?

"Just sticking to the process," Allen said. "Just being able to work hard in the offseason and training camp ready to go and just going through the season trying to be on the field."

Those who have gotten to watch Allen up close in recent seasons, especially as he passed his age 30 season, marvel at the impact he's made.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spent nearly half of his Thursday press conference praising Allen for his longevity and production.

"I think he's evolved. I think he's stayed consistent in performance because of how committed he is to his craft," Staley said. "He really plays the receiver position as an art form, and I think when you play it like him, what makes Keenan special ages well. The older you get, his physical gifts aren't what makes him special, it's how he plays receiver.

"That consistency that he's played with his whole career is because of that commitment to playing that receiver position at the highest level," Staley continued. "I think he can do things that are tough for receivers. He can play outside, he can play inside, he can read coverages, he can get to places that others can't get to because of his feel.

"He's such a smart player you can do so much with him. That's why you see the production," Staley added. "One of the top receivers in the game and I think he's a receiver that everybody is trying to model their after. I know me being here for three years, I think I've had a deeper appreciation for him every year I've been the coach."

Justin Herbert said: "He's a pro. He's done such a great job watching film, taking care of his body and being available. He's as good as it gets talent-wise, but he's a professional as well the way he treats people, the way he leads our team. We're not surprised at al by all the success he's had."

Allen said Thursday that he still remembers his first NFL catch in Week 2 of his rookie season in Philadelphia.

"First catch was in Philly, first third-down [conversion]," Allen said. "Backside in-route."

Along the way, Allen has racked up 850 catches and 56 touchdowns to go with his yardage total.

Allen ranks second in franchise history in yards and receptions, and is fourth in touchdown catches.

He spoke Thursday about how he's progressed as player since his rookie season.

"I think just being two different football players. I was a rookie, didn't really know the game that much, just was running around trying to be in the right spot for Phil [Rivers]," Allen said. "But now, I know the offense, what's going on, I know what the defense is doing and you just understand the game a little more."

Staley said he conversations with Allen these days are on the "deepest level of football" you can imagine.

"He can see it as a coach. He's seen all the looks," Staley said. "The thing about Keenan is he's been seeing the double coverage for the last eight years of his career.

"It's been some type of double to Keenan on third down, whether it's a man-to-man double, zone double, he's seen it all. He's one of those guys that can pick up on all those tactical clues," Staley added. "In football, there's 22 guys out there and 80,000 people at the stadium and he can pick up on the little things that will allow him to separate and be open for the quarterback. That's why you see the production year in and year out."

Allen, who is halfway through Year 11, said Thursday that he always envisioned playing this long. Even if it does take him a bit longer to get going early in practice.

"I think I feel the same as when we first moved up here, practicing on this field," Allen said. "I still get the same soreness, I don't really get different soreness.

"It takes a little bit longer to warm up these days, but…," Allen added with a smile and a shrug.

With so many accomplishments on his resumé — and big one potentially coming Monday night — what does Allen have left to personally achieve?

"Catch Antonio Gates," Allen said of the legendary tight end who holds franchise records for catches (955) and yards (11,841). (Gates' 116 touchdowns might be safe).

"I think I've always been a guy who's been kind of productive, counted on for teams I've played on," Allen said. "So, once I can't be that guy, I'd probably shut it down."

Allen currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 643 yards and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Monday night's potential milestone will simply be another accolade on an illustrious career.

"Longevity," Derwin James, Jr. said of Allen. "That's my guy, he's a baller. And he works hard. He practices harder than any guy that you know. For him to be able to do what he's done … he's going to go down as one of the greats and get that gold jacket someday for sure."

James laughed when it was brought up how close Allen is to 10,000 yards.

"Like I said," James quipped, "get his jacket ready."

Bolts wary of Sauce

The Chargers offense heads into Monday Night Football prepared to face one of the toughest defenses yet.

Specifically in the passing game, New York has been able to minimize some of the league's best quarterbacks so far in the season and made it difficult for offenses to get a lot going through the air.

Entering Week 9, the Jets defense ranks fifth with 184.4 passing yards allowed per game.

One of the reasons? Cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Gardner has quickly become one of the best cornerbacks in the league in just his second season.

After an impressive rookie season that saw him also earn First-Team All-Pro honors and lead the league in passes defensed (20), Gardner has picked up right where he's left off, taking the task of some of the toughest receivers in the league.

"He's got a lot of confidence," Staley said about Gardner. "He's got a lot of tools to work with, real size and length. For someone that's tall like Sauce is, he's got really good change of direction and lower-body movement. He's not a just a big guy that can run, he's got real movement skills which I think makes you a more complete cover guy.

"Got good instincts, good balls skills … that's how it was at [the University of] Cincinnati," Staley added. "He's established himself as one of the top corners ones in the game."

And what makes Gardner such a challenge as a corner is his build, as he is one of the few cornerbacks in the league that is not only be fast, but also has the length to bother opposing offenses.

"He's really good," Herbert said. "Long and able to cover down the field, intermediate, short routes. He's done a great job and has had a lot of success over the past few years. Not surprised, we know how talented he is. Definitely one of those guys you have to be aware of."

Wide receiver Keenan Allen added: "Long, he can run."

Gardner ranks fifth in PFF's coverage grade among cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps with an 82.5 grade.

Vannett ready to help run game

The Chargers on Wednesday signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty on Tuesday.

Staley spoke Thursday about what ultimately went into the decision to waive McKitty.

"Just performance," Staley said. "Felt like we needed to upgrade at that position."

Staley added: "All aspects of the tight end position. Felt like we needed to upgrade."

And with new tight end in Vannett, Staley believes in what he brings to the table, as he adds some veteran experience to the tight end room.

"Nick has experience in the league, he's got the size," Staley said about Vannett. "Balance, body control, has played in really good systems.

"Just feel like he'll give us that experience and consistency at the point of attack that we're looking for," Staley added.

Vannett, who is in his eighth NFL season, was a third-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft and was signed to the Bolts practice squad in late August after spending training camp in Houston with the Texans.

The veteran tight end has seized the new opportunity since his arrival, as he's excited to contribute in whatever area is necessary for the offense.

"I'm extremely thrilled for the opportunity," Vannett said Thursday. "I don't take it lightly, you know? It's my eighth year and I came here on the practice squad just trying to focus on giving the defense good looks and trying to improve my skills a little bit.

"Just trusting that my opportunity would come eventually," Vannett said. "Just excited to be able to help contribute on offense. I think I can add an element to the run game and help out in that area."

The veteran tight end was a member of the Giants playoff team just a season ago, and has played in 86 regular season games throughout his career. Vannett's eight years of NFL experience puts him tied for fifth-most on the team alongside outside linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

And because of this bevy of experience, Vannett knew coming in what it would take to get acclimated — which is exactly what he's done in a little over two months in the powder blues.

"It's definitely not my first rodeo. I've had to pick up offenses quickly and in a timely manner," Vannett said. "When I came here, there was a lot of carryover from when I was in New Orleans. A couple new things but I feel like I picked it up quickly.

"I feel really good. But at the end of the day, it's football," Vannett added. "You line up and see a lot of the same defensive fronts you've seen before. It all comes down to preparation and knowing your opponent and having a good plan for it. That's what I've done for eight years and is probably why I'm still here."

Perhaps the biggest area where Vannett could help make an impact in right away is on the ground, where the Bolts look to get back on track and find some consistency.

It takes everyone on the field — offensive line, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs — to make the run game work, and Vannett hopes to add some of that energy to a running game that will be key for the offense as they approach the midpoint of the season.

"I think you can call it that. Some grit, really just energy," Vannett said. "At the end of the day, it's just how much fight you have. You have to get gritty in the trenches and that's obviously my strength, to be able to block in the run game.

Vannett added: "I think I can help out and I'm excited to bring that."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How Austin Ekeler's Big Night Propelled the Chargers Offense in Win

"He's such a complete player. That's when he's most dangerous, when he's running the football, catching the football in the screen game."
news

Here's How the Chargers Have Improved Their Run Defense

"You can look at the stats and it'll show you, but it's just all the guys buying into what we're trying to do here, and you can see the results in how we've stopped the run."
news

'We've Got the Guys': Justin Herbert Looks to Get Chargers Offense in High Gear

"It's on us to be more consistent. It's a tough situation but we've got the guys and are continuing to work. We just have to find a way to make it work."
news

'He'll Respond': Why the Bolts Can't Wait to See Justin Herbert Play on Sunday

"I just expect for him to bounce back. There's going to be some tough games for players. I think it's noticeable for Justin because he doesn't have very many of them."
news

Here's What Bolts OC Kellen Moore Expects Against Former Team in Primetime

"I spent eight years there so there's a lot of relationships you love and appreciate there, a lot of people you're close to and you'll be close to for a long time. It'll be fun to see all those people."
news

Why Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Won't Affect Him vs. Cowboys

"Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there. There's so much going on during the game that you're not going to be worrying about it too much."
news

'He's Still That Guy': Inside Khalil Mack's Historic 6-Sack Game

"This guy is one of the best edge players of a generation and he is still that guy, he is still that guy ... he's one of the elite players in the game. He always has been and he always will be as long as he is playing."
news

How the Bolts O-Line Keeps Getting Better Week After Week

"That won't be the last hostile environment we play in, that won't be the last blitzing team we play ... just being able to communicate is probably the most important thing you can do."
news

Why Nick Niemann Has Been A Vital Piece of the Bolts Defense Early On

"He's a guy that we trust. I think he's made a lot of plays these last two weeks. I'm really proud of his performance."
news

Why Tuli Tuipulotu Has Thrived Early in His Rookie Year

"Tuli is a baller, man. He's a gamer. When the lights cut on, he's ready to go. And that's all we can ask for from a guy that just turned 21 a couple weeks ago."
news

Why Keenan Allen Had a 'Maestro Performance' in Week 3

"He was just fantastic... It was one of those complete performances. Part of Chargers history today."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
Latest News
Advertising