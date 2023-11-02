Why Keenan Allen Has Thrived as He Approaches 10K Career Receiving Yards

Allen nears 10K milestone

One of Keenan Allen's earliest football memories came in 1998 when Cris Carter hit 10,000 career receiving yards.

Allen was just a 6-year-old growing up in Greensboro, North Carolina back then.

But there's a very real chance that the Chargers wide receiving joins that exclusive list Monday night when the Bolts play in primetime.

Allen is just 70 yards shy of the milestone, meaning he could hit the mark on national television.

"10,000 is big," Allen said Thursday in the Bolts locker room. "I remember seeing Cris Carter get 10,000 yards growing up watching the Vikings play.

"It was a big deal then, I think it's still a big deal now," Allen added.

Once Allen presumably hits the mark, he will become just the 54th all-time player to reach 10,000 yards. He currently sits sixth among active players with 9,930 yards.

How has the 2013 third-round pick managed to put together such an illustrious career?

"Just sticking to the process," Allen said. "Just being able to work hard in the offseason and training camp ready to go and just going through the season trying to be on the field."

Those who have gotten to watch Allen up close in recent seasons, especially as he passed his age 30 season, marvel at the impact he's made.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spent nearly half of his Thursday press conference praising Allen for his longevity and production.

"I think he's evolved. I think he's stayed consistent in performance because of how committed he is to his craft," Staley said. "He really plays the receiver position as an art form, and I think when you play it like him, what makes Keenan special ages well. The older you get, his physical gifts aren't what makes him special, it's how he plays receiver.

"That consistency that he's played with his whole career is because of that commitment to playing that receiver position at the highest level," Staley continued. "I think he can do things that are tough for receivers. He can play outside, he can play inside, he can read coverages, he can get to places that others can't get to because of his feel.

"He's such a smart player you can do so much with him. That's why you see the production," Staley added. "One of the top receivers in the game and I think he's a receiver that everybody is trying to model their after. I know me being here for three years, I think I've had a deeper appreciation for him every year I've been the coach."

Justin Herbert said: "He's a pro. He's done such a great job watching film, taking care of his body and being available. He's as good as it gets talent-wise, but he's a professional as well the way he treats people, the way he leads our team. We're not surprised at al by all the success he's had."

Allen said Thursday that he still remembers his first NFL catch in Week 2 of his rookie season in Philadelphia.

"First catch was in Philly, first third-down [conversion]," Allen said. "Backside in-route."

Along the way, Allen has racked up 850 catches and 56 touchdowns to go with his yardage total.

Allen ranks second in franchise history in yards and receptions, and is fourth in touchdown catches.

He spoke Thursday about how he's progressed as player since his rookie season.

"I think just being two different football players. I was a rookie, didn't really know the game that much, just was running around trying to be in the right spot for Phil [Rivers]," Allen said. "But now, I know the offense, what's going on, I know what the defense is doing and you just understand the game a little more."

Staley said he conversations with Allen these days are on the "deepest level of football" you can imagine.

"He can see it as a coach. He's seen all the looks," Staley said. "The thing about Keenan is he's been seeing the double coverage for the last eight years of his career.

"It's been some type of double to Keenan on third down, whether it's a man-to-man double, zone double, he's seen it all. He's one of those guys that can pick up on all those tactical clues," Staley added. "In football, there's 22 guys out there and 80,000 people at the stadium and he can pick up on the little things that will allow him to separate and be open for the quarterback. That's why you see the production year in and year out."

Allen, who is halfway through Year 11, said Thursday that he always envisioned playing this long. Even if it does take him a bit longer to get going early in practice.

"I think I feel the same as when we first moved up here, practicing on this field," Allen said. "I still get the same soreness, I don't really get different soreness.

"It takes a little bit longer to warm up these days, but…," Allen added with a smile and a shrug.

With so many accomplishments on his resumé — and big one potentially coming Monday night — what does Allen have left to personally achieve?

"Catch Antonio Gates," Allen said of the legendary tight end who holds franchise records for catches (955) and yards (11,841). (Gates' 116 touchdowns might be safe).

"I think I've always been a guy who's been kind of productive, counted on for teams I've played on," Allen said. "So, once I can't be that guy, I'd probably shut it down."

Allen currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 643 yards and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Monday night's potential milestone will simply be another accolade on an illustrious career.

"Longevity," Derwin James, Jr. said of Allen. "That's my guy, he's a baller. And he works hard. He practices harder than any guy that you know. For him to be able to do what he's done … he's going to go down as one of the greats and get that gold jacket someday for sure."

James laughed when it was brought up how close Allen is to 10,000 yards.