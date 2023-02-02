Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

TCL Names Quarterback Justin Herbert Its Newest Brand Ambassador and Partners With the Los Angeles Chargers

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Communications
20221107_OntheWire

IRVINE, CA, February 2, 2023TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be its National Football League (NFL) Brand Ambassador. On the heels of becoming an official partner of the NFL, TCL is also teaming up with the Los Angeles Chargers to be an Official TV and Smartphone Partner, as the leading technology company continues to dominate in North America.

Herbert, who was the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, will serve as a National Brand Ambassador for TCL in North America. After he set rookie records in 2020 with eight 300-yard games and six three-touchdown performances, earning him multiple Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Herbert continues to put up big-time performances. He has topped 300 passing yards 22 times in his career, the most by a player through their first three seasons in NFL history and his 102 combined touchdowns are also the most in history through the first three seasons of a career.

Herbert will be featured in advertising across TCL's various product categories. TCL will also engage with Herbert's social media platforms and collaborate in additional high-profile marketing efforts.

"I am really excited to partner with TCL," said Herbert. "I'm very impressed with the performance of their products and excited that the fans are able to have an immersive experience on game day, whether they're watching us play on a big screen at home or watching on their phone."

As an Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Chargers, TCL will cultivate brand awareness on gamedays and promote its premium products — which offer an enhanced view of America's most popular sport or their favorite shows by using advanced display technologies in screen sizes from 6" up to 98" — to the team's fanbase. TCL's product options will help elevate fans' experience as they keep up with their favorite team. The deal also gives TCL the ability to use the Chargers' marks, gain brand exposure through stadium signage and the press backdrop for away games.

"As one of the top two TV brands in the US and an award-winning mobile brand that is quickly expanding, TCL is excited to work with one of the most accomplished young stars in the league to build the brand. Justin shares TCL's dedication to inspire greatness and allows us to extend our connection to the NFL and its fans," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "And with Southern California being the home of TCL North America, we are thrilled to partner with the LA Chargers – a local team that is innovative and committed to providing first-rate experiences, just like TCL."

"Teaming up with TCL as an Official TV and Smartphone partner of the Los Angeles Chargers is perfect brand alignment," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations. "Not only do both organizations place a premium on innovation, we both pride ourselves on bringing friends and families together in meaningful ways. Whether it's TCL enhancing in-home television viewing and making smart phones even more user friendly or the Chargers creating best-in-class gameday and digital media fan experiences, it's clear that this exciting partnership makes all the sense in the world."

The partnership represents a culmination of the years of hard work TCL has spent in developing the best display technology in the largest television screens to bring home a world-class TV experience, as well as compact screens for an unmatched mobile experience. Since its 2014 start in North America, TCL's products have received high marks by consumer reviews and Net Promoter Scores, as well as rave reviews from the media for having industry-leading technology and features, earning the brand Editor's Choice awards from almost every major news outlet.

About TCL_ TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all._

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Kellen Moore to be Chargers Next Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers have agreed to terms with the former Dallas offensive coordinator, who will work with quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Kellen Moore as Offensive Coordinator

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. Moore coached for the Dallas Cowboys, serving as offensive coordinator from for the last four seasons (2018-22) after beginning his coaching career as Dallas' quarterbacks coach.

news

Justin Herbert Pro Bowl & Injury Update

Quarterback Justin Herbert, an alternate for the AFC in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, will be unable to participate after having surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder last Wednesday, January 25.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III; Mike Williams Downgraded to Out

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Saturday's game. Wide receiver Mike Williams, who was previously listed as questionable with a back injury, will remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment and has been downgraded to out for Saturday night's game in Jacksonville.

news

Cameron Dicker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker today was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January by the league office. The award is a career-first for Dicker.

news

Rashawn Slater Recaps 1st Practice in Return from Biceps Injury

"I always had the mindset that I was either going to get a good jump on the offseason or that I was going to come back. Thankfully the guys played really hard and gave me an opportunity to come back."

news

Los Angeles Chargers AFC Wild Card Matchup Finalized

The National Football League today finalized the AFC Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and will air on NBC.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate David Moa and Larry Rountree III

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Austin Ekeler Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler today was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league office. It marks the first Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Sony Michel. The Bolts also elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising