Final Thoughts: Justin Herbert Ready for Playoff Debut

4. Minimize the mistakes

Kyle Van Noy has played in a dozen playoff games in his career, the most among any current player on the Chargers roster.

Corey Linsley is right behind him with 11.

Both players offered plenty of wisdom this week as to what it will take for the Bolts to get a win in Jacksonville.

Experience, Van Noy said, is a moot point. He pointed to Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl a year ago with plenty of players who hadn't been there before.

Instead, Van Noy revealed that the smartest and most disciplined team will advance, not the one with the most games under their belt.

"I think the experience really doesn't matter during this time because there's guys that have lots of experience that have made bonehead plays in the playoffs," Van Noy said. "That experience didn't work in that particular situation. I think home-field advantage too, that's a myth, too. And experience.

"The Bengals are a perfect example of last year with both of those," Van Noy added. "No experience and playing on the road."

Linsley offered a bit deeper explanation for how teams can be successful this time of year.

"These teams tend to not beat themselves," Linsley said. "After it all evens out, you bring your stuff and you play as well as you can and as fast as you can, but you have to make the least amount if mistakes.

"A lot of the times in the past when I've got to the playoffs, the games you have won are where you've capitalized on mistakes," Linsley added. "And the games I've been a part of where we lost in the playoffs, I feel like it's a few plays and a few mistakes."

With that in mind, keep an eye on areas such as penalties, red-zone success and mental miscues in the Wild Card round.

They could make a big difference over the course of the game.

5. The coaching matchup

Staley has done his part this season to help the Bolts get into the playoffs.

That was evident in a multitude of ways, perhaps none more evident than this nearly unseen conversationafter a Week 10 loss to the 49ers.

Now that the Chargers are here, Staley is ready for his playoff game as a head coach.

"It's really special. You dream your whole life to be able to compete at the highest level in sports," Staley said. "That was always my dream, as a young kid, was to be able to compete at the highest level in sports, and to be on this type of stage where the best of the best are in one tournament, that's where you want to be.

"I've experienced being in the playoffs before at the other places that I've been," Staley added. "That is certainly the case when you make it to the playoffs; it's the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations. That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here."

Staley's opposition Saturday night — Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson — will be coaching in his seventh playoff game as a head coach.

Pederson, of course, led the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII and is 4-2 in his postseason career.

Staley this week spoke about the respect he has for Pederson.

"I think he does a good job of protecting the quarterback," Staley said. "Getting the quarterback in rhythm, on schedule, well-protected, high-completion plays. The marriage of the run and the pass.

"I think he puts a lot of pressure on you in situational football, third- and fourth-and-short, red area," Staley added. "You can tell that this guy played the position at the highest level and that he is thinking about his quarterback. That is how he has always been as a pro coach. He is doing an outstanding job with Trevor [Lawrence] this year, for sure."

Saturday's matchup pits a Staley (a defensive-minded coach) and Pederson, who's background is on offense as he spent 10 seasons in the NFL at quarterback.

The cat-and-mouse game between the two should be fun to watch, as both coaches also showed a willingness to go for it on fourth downs this season.

The Chargers had 29 fourth-down plays (sixth-most in the league) and converted 15 of them. Jacksonville tied for the eighth-most attempts on fourth downs (27) and hit on 14 of them.

Those numbers are nearly identical with the Jaguars at 51.9 percent and the Chargers at 51.7 percent.