5 Takeaways: Herbert Has Fractured Finger as Bolts Look Ahead to Short Week

5. Onto Las Vegas

The Chargers know where they sit in the AFC playoff picture.

At 5-8, the playoffs could be a longshot now based on how the standings look.

Khalil Mack spoke honestly postgame about where the Bolts currently stand.

"It's a lot of disappointment, man, just understanding what this team is capable of and the opportunities we've been given," Mack said. "Making the most of those opportunities has been a downfall this season."

He later added: "Just being in Year 10, just understanding that there's a lot of different intangibles that come with having potential or having talent. It's another thing when you actually take advantage of the opportunities. That team wasn't better than us today but they did all the things to win the game."

Staley said after the game that the Chargers record has "been a combination of things" and that "we've just been a little bit off."

He also noted that this season has been frustrating for him as the head coach.

"It has been, just because you know the type of games that you've been in, you know the fights that you've been in, you see how other teams are doing in the league and how we've competed," Staley said. "We just haven't been able to knock them down. Like I've told you guys, I take full responsibility.

"But, yeah, it's been a tough stretch, but we're not going anywhere," Staley added. "We're going to bounce back and we're going to be ready for Las Vegas."

The Bolts will now turn their attention to Thursday night and a road division game against the Raiders, who also sit at 5-8.

"The best thing for us is that we play on Thursday. We have to put this one behind us quickly," Staley said. "We have get our rest, get recovered. Then, we have to get a good plan for Las Vegas. That's all we can focus on right now.

"I'm glad that we're playing Thursday because after you lose one like this, you want to play again," Staley added. "A division game on the road and we have to be ready."

Mack added: "We're competing at the highest level. If you've got guys that are ready to pack it up, they don't need to be in the locker room. Whether there's a chance or not, you keep going out there to give it everything you've got."