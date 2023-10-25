'We've Got the Guys': Justin Herbert Looks to Get Chargers Offense in High Gear

Bolts offense looking for consistency

As the Chargers enter Week 8, their offense ranks fifth overall in the league in Expected Points Added (EPA) per play at 0.067.

Looking at more traditional stats, the Bolts are eighth in yards per game (364.2) and are tied for 11th at 24.0 points per game.

But despite the seemingly strong numbers, Justin Herbert and his teammates know the unit can find another gear.

"We've got to get this thing going and we know we've got the guys to get it done," Herbert said Wednesday.

The Chargers have scored 48 total points in the first halves of their past three games, but just 10 combined points after halftime.

Herbert said the offense's main focus right now is playing consistent for 60 minutes to try and mesh with a Bolts defense that is also looking for a full-game performance.

"There were some good things but there are things we can definitely improve in," Herbert said. "It's tough because we haven't been our best. We have to be realistic and be real about it, but I know we've got the ability to play really good football.

"It's a bummer where it hasn't worked out for us so far where the offense hasn't played great when the defense is playing great," Herbert added. "It's on us to be more consistent. It's a tough situation but we've got the guys and are continuing to work. We just have to find a way to make it work."

Herbert said Wednesday that it's on everyone, including himself, to step up. That group includes center Will Clapp, who is starting in place of Corey Linsley, and rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who has taken on a bigger role with Mike Williams out for the year.

"It's definitely tough losing two guys like that," Herbert said of Linsley and Williams. "They're about as good as it gets. They're veterans in this league who have had a lot of success, so anytime you lose a guy like Mike or Corey it's going to be tough.

"We're thankful for the guys that have stepped up and we're thankful for the guys we have behind them," Herbert added. "We've got complete faith and confidence in those guys, especially Will and Q, so it's been good to see those guys step up."

The Chargers next challenge is a Chicago defense that has allowed 235 yards or less in the past two games while also forcing four total takeaways.

"They've been able to force some turnovers," Herbert said of the Bears. "They've done a really good job of getting after the passer and have some athletic guys on that side of the ball.

"Really well-coached so we've been watching a lot of film to get ready for it," Herbert added.

As for Herbert's finger injury on his non-throwing hand, the quarterback said Wednesday that the issue continues to progress.

"Every day it's getting better," Herbert said. "We're coming up on four weeks so just doing what I can to limit the pain and make sure I'm out there being safe."

Herbert also shared a nugget from Sunday's game that gave a glimpse into what he's been battling.

The quarterback said that he was wearing a triple XL glove but had the left middle finger of that glove removed and replaced with a quadruple XL piece so that a cast would fit inside of it.

But the glove and the cast were both ripped off when he went to make a routine handoff against the Chiefs.

Herbert got it fixed up after a drive and didn't miss a play, but showed some humor in describing the moment.

"The glove part came off, not my middle finger," Herbert cracked with a smile.