5 Takeaways: Herbert Plays Hero Again in Bolts Thriller

2. Back-to-back big wins

Don't look now, but here come the Chargers.

The Bolts have won-back-to back games against a pair of AFC playoff contenders — Miami and Tennessee — to get to 8-6.

Even better, the Chargers currently reside in the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture after Week 15.

Staley and Herbert both commented on the recent run by the Bolts.

"It's been tight since the bye [week]. Every game that we have played is against the team that's in the hunt," Staley said. "I think that we've played quality football since the bye. We've been in a lot of these tight games. We're used to being in these games. I think that you see the poise and the confidence in our team come alive, even when it's tight.

"That's a good football team. They've been in the playoffs three straight years, probably going to go four. They have a lot of players that have been in big games," Staley added about the Titans. "To beat them after they've lost three games, they were playing with a lot of purpose. You saw what Miami did the other night. For us to have two quality wins in a row at home, I'm very proud of our team."

Herbert added: "I think it's a great opportunity for us to keep playing football. There is a lot of football left. Just being able to hang tough and be able to win a game like that, especially in December, it's good to see from us."

Linsley is a nine-year veteran who has played in 126 career games and 11 more in the playoffs.

The center shouted out Breiden Fehoko as an example of what the Bolts synergy is like right now.

"Given the way the defense has stepped up, seeing them go out there … to me, seeing Fehoko go out there and do an excellent job … that gives me all the confidence in the world that we're going to get this thing done," Linsley said. "It's that complimentary football. I'm watching him dominate so it's like, 'Let's go.'

"The defense is rolling and we've got that team mentality," Linsley added. "Should we continue down this path … these two weeks could end up being a real turning point in the season."

The Chargers still have plenty of work to do but have set themselves up nicely for a playoff push in the final three games.

"We just have to control what we can control," Williams said. "We can't control those other games that are going on, we just got to continue to take one game at a time, be 1-0 every week and just keep fighting."

Austin Ekeler added: "Just keep chipping away, chipping away, hopefully we put ourselves in a spot where we can secure ourselves in the playoffs."

The Chargers are at the Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

3. Depth shines on defense

The Bolts defense racked up four sacks on Ryan Tannehill on Sunday.

It was the most sacks in a game from the defense since Week 6 against the Broncos.

And it was a different cast of characters who led the way, not the usual suspect such as Khalil Mack.

"I thought we rushed the passer well, put a lot of pressure on the quarterback today," Staley said.

Joe Gaziano notched the first sack of his career on the final play of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Chris Rumph II, Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill all got home on Tannehill at crucial moments.

Rumph's sack might have been the hidden play of the game. The Titans had third-and-9 at the Bolts 24, but Rumph's sack pushed Tennessee back nine yards.

The ensuing 51-yard field goal was wide right, and might have been good from a shorter distance.

Van Noy recorded his second straight game with a sack before Tranquill also got to Tannehill on third down. That forced a Titans punt when they were right on the edge of field goal range.

"I felt like we got a lot of quality inside and outside pressure. It wasn't just perimeter pressure, we had good pressure up the middle," Staley said. "We had good rushes from linebackers. With as much attention that's being put on Khalil Mack, I think that we've had other people step up.

"You saw Chris Rumph, Kyle Van Noy, Joe Gaziano and our linebackers were rushing," Staley said.

Rumph said: "I think it's just everybody doing their jobs. When everybody does their job consistently over time, good things are going to happen."