Here's What Justin Herbert Wants to See From the Chargers Offense in Week 2

Bolts offense focused on building in Week 2

Make no mistake, the end result of each game is the biggest thing that matters for the Bolts offense.

"We didn't win," quarterback Justin Herbert said Wednesday. "That's up to us to put up more points, do a better job and take advantage of those opportunities when we get them."

Still, the Chargers took the field for Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 2 looking to continue to build off of their strong season-opening performance.

And on the offensive side, the strides the group showed is something they hope is just the start.

Herbert liked what he saw from his offense this past Sunday, especially in how they moved the ball while putting up 433 yards of total offense.

That included a monster day on the ground as the Bolts tallied a league-high 234 rushing yards.

"I thought there were some really good things that we did offensively," Herbert said. "There's still room for improvement and still things to correct. Running the ball, I thought we did a great job of moving the ball down the field.

"That was great to see," Herbert added. "I'm looking forward to building on that momentum."

The Chargers offense also got contributions coming from all different players through the air and on the ground, something Herbert noted was one of the biggest positives from the unit.

"I think that's the great thing about our offense, it's that we have so many weapons," Herbert said. "I think just having people out there that makes plays, that takes the pressure away.

"Having a run game and having guys to throw the ball on the outside with Keenan [Allen], [Quentin Johnston], Mike [Williams] and Josh [Palmer]," Herbert added. "They've done such an incredible job that my job is just to get them the ball in space and let them do their cool things."

A lot of offseason chatter was about the Chargers rushing offense, and the unit responded.

When a running play was called on Sunday afternoon, the offense responded by being physical from the first quarter to the last.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised the entire unit as a whole, including the tight ends specifically, as the success is due to all 11 players on the field staying consistent throughout the game.

"I just think those guys were connected, they were attached, they played very confidently," Staley said about the tight ends blocking. "I thought they were aggressive, and they played with the right technique and the right attitude. And they were consistent, from quarter one to the last quarter I thought they were consistent with their attitude and their technique.

"We had a good gameplan. My hat's off to [Chargers Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent], [Chargers Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun [Sarrett] and [Chargers Running Backs Coach] Derrick Foster and that group of guys, it was a quality plan," Staley added. "And then our runners ran really hard in the game, broke a lot of tackles. It was a team effort."

The Bolts were able to see success on the ground and offense in general in their first game, but now a new test awaits in Tennessee.

Going up against another talented defense that has seen success, the Chargers offense is focused on one thing — staying consistent.