Here's What Justin Herbert Wants to See From the Chargers Offense in Week 2

Sep 13, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
FTP 09.13

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Derwin James, Jr. following their media availability on Wednesday:

Bolts offense focused on building in Week 2

Make no mistake, the end result of each game is the biggest thing that matters for the Bolts offense.

"We didn't win," quarterback Justin Herbert said Wednesday. "That's up to us to put up more points, do a better job and take advantage of those opportunities when we get them."

Still, the Chargers took the field for Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 2 looking to continue to build off of their strong season-opening performance.

And on the offensive side, the strides the group showed is something they hope is just the start.

Herbert liked what he saw from his offense this past Sunday, especially in how they moved the ball while putting up 433 yards of total offense.

That included a monster day on the ground as the Bolts tallied a league-high 234 rushing yards.

"I thought there were some really good things that we did offensively," Herbert said. "There's still room for improvement and still things to correct. Running the ball, I thought we did a great job of moving the ball down the field.

"That was great to see," Herbert added. "I'm looking forward to building on that momentum."

The Chargers offense also got contributions coming from all different players through the air and on the ground, something Herbert noted was one of the biggest positives from the unit.

"I think that's the great thing about our offense, it's that we have so many weapons," Herbert said. "I think just having people out there that makes plays, that takes the pressure away.

"Having a run game and having guys to throw the ball on the outside with Keenan [Allen], [Quentin Johnston], Mike [Williams] and Josh [Palmer]," Herbert added. "They've done such an incredible job that my job is just to get them the ball in space and let them do their cool things."

A lot of offseason chatter was about the Chargers rushing offense, and the unit responded.

When a running play was called on Sunday afternoon, the offense responded by being physical from the first quarter to the last.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised the entire unit as a whole, including the tight ends specifically, as the success is due to all 11 players on the field staying consistent throughout the game.

"I just think those guys were connected, they were attached, they played very confidently," Staley said about the tight ends blocking. "I thought they were aggressive, and they played with the right technique and the right attitude. And they were consistent, from quarter one to the last quarter I thought they were consistent with their attitude and their technique.

"We had a good gameplan. My hat's off to [Chargers Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent], [Chargers Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun [Sarrett] and [Chargers Running Backs Coach] Derrick Foster and that group of guys, it was a quality plan," Staley added. "And then our runners ran really hard in the game, broke a lot of tackles. It was a team effort."

The Bolts were able to see success on the ground and offense in general in their first game, but now a new test awaits in Tennessee.

Going up against another talented defense that has seen success, the Chargers offense is focused on one thing — staying consistent.

"I feel like every week is a test," running back Joshua Kelley said during locker room media availability. "Whether you're first or last, they're all pros, everybody's got something to prove out there. For us yeah, it's been good, but we just have to be consistent. It's Week 1."

Jackson ready to bounce back

It was an up-and-down outing for J.C. Jackson in Week 1.

There's was some good (Jackson's first interception in powder blue), but also plenty of moments to learn from, too.

And there's also the status of Jackson's health, as Sunday was his first game in nearly 11 months since suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 7 last year.

"I'm working back into it. I'm not 100 percent but I'm working my way to 100 percent," said Jackson, who added he had a snap count in mind against the Dolphins and was able to hit it.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Jackson later added: "It's a long season, man. That's Week 1. We've got a whole season ahead of us. My goal is to try and stay healthy throughout the whole season, not just one game."

Jackson did take ownership for a pair of miscues, however, including a defensive pass interference call that gave Miami a field goal chance just before halftime.

"That was a bad mistake by me. I'll take full blame for that," Jackson said. "I should have been paying attention to the clock and everything else. I was just playing football. Coach always talks about situational football and I have to know what situation we were in."

Jackson also notched his first interception since Week 16 of the 2021 season. This one came in the end zone, but Jackson's 9-yard return put the Bolts at their own 4-yard line. The offense was forced to punt as Miami took over on a short field and scored just one play later when Jackson was in coverage.

"I should have took a knee now that I look back on it," Jackson said.

Staley added: "It's something he can learn from. We can continue to do a good job of continuing to teach him and everybody else. Definitely a teaching moment because of field position but I thought it was an outstanding play in the end zone to pick it off."

Staley on status of Ekeler, Bosa, etc.

A handful of Bolts didn't practice Wednesday for a myriad of reasons.

Austin Ekeler has an ankle issue but also did not practice for personal reasons. Ekeler's agent, Cameron Weiss, recently passed away.

"He had an ankle in the game and his status is to be determined," Staley said.

"We'll know by the end of the week," Staley later added about his status for Week 2.

Joey Bosa also did not practice due to a hamstring issue.

"It was sore after the game. His practice status is to be determined," Staley said.

Eric Kendricks is also dealing with a hamstring issue but was also listed on the Injury Report as not practicing for personal reasons.

"Some hamstring soreness after the game," Staley said of Kendricks.

Daiyan Henley, who has dealt with a hamstring issue the past two weeks, also did not practice.

But Chris Rumph II, who did not play in Week 1 due to a hamstring issue, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

"It was good to get him back out there," Staley said. "We have to continue to get him the work and the reps. He'll keep getting better and better."

Wednesday's full Injury Report can be found here.

news

Here's What Kellen Moore Expects From the Bolts New-Look Offense in Week 1

"It's a long process of OTAs to training camp to preseason ball and now you finally feel like you're here and ready to roll. I'm really excited."
news

'I'm Ready': J.C. Jackson Preparing to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins

"Mentally and physically, I'm feeling good ... I'm not putting any limit on my knee. I'm ready."
news

Here's What the Bolts Expect From Cameron Dicker in Year 2 

"The body of work with what Cameron has done ... our faith and belief in him and his consistency with it. Moving forward, we thought he was the right guy for the opportunity."
news

Why Joey Bosa Wants to Win More Than Ever in 2023

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team. I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games."
news

Here's What Brandon Staley Likes About the Bolts 53-Man Roster

"We've been able to, in all three phases of our team, kind of engineer it the way that we want it. I think we've teamed up in a good way and really have gotten better every single season."
news

Bolts Begin Week 0 as Regular Season Opener Looms

"I'm really appreciative of this time, 12 days to get better. I still consider this camp, it's not over yet. It's not over until that first game."
news

Here's What Brandon Staley Learned About the Bolts in Training Camp

"I think that we were able to finish training camp today the right way ... I'm proud of the way these guys have competed in training camp.
news

How Joshua Kelley & Isaiah Spiller Are Pushing Each Other for Playing Time

"This room, in a way, we're really under looked in there. I feel like we have some guys. This year, we have to show it, though. We can talk about it, but we have to show it."
news

Herbert, Staley Praise 'High Quality' Work vs. Saints

"The competition level on both days has been high in all three phases. I think both of us feel like we got better."
news

Brandon Staley Recaps Day 1 of Joint Practices With Saints

"When you work with a good team like New Orleans, you're going to feel really good about where you were after two days."
news

'I'm Getting There': J.C. Jackson Details Progression Through Training Camp

"I'm working each and every day. There are going to be some good days and some bad days, but I just have to keep working, keep going."

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.
video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.
