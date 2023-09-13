Here's What Justin Herbert Wants to See From the Chargers Offense in Week 2

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert, cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Derwin James, Jr. following their media availability on Wednesday:
Bolts offense focused on building in Week 2
Make no mistake, the end result of each game is the biggest thing that matters for the Bolts offense.
"We didn't win," quarterback Justin Herbert said Wednesday. "That's up to us to put up more points, do a better job and take advantage of those opportunities when we get them."
Still, the Chargers took the field for Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 2 looking to continue to build off of their strong season-opening performance.
And on the offensive side, the strides the group showed is something they hope is just the start.
Herbert liked what he saw from his offense this past Sunday, especially in how they moved the ball while putting up 433 yards of total offense.
That included a monster day on the ground as the Bolts tallied a league-high 234 rushing yards.
"I thought there were some really good things that we did offensively," Herbert said. "There's still room for improvement and still things to correct. Running the ball, I thought we did a great job of moving the ball down the field.
"That was great to see," Herbert added. "I'm looking forward to building on that momentum."
The Chargers offense also got contributions coming from all different players through the air and on the ground, something Herbert noted was one of the biggest positives from the unit.
"I think that's the great thing about our offense, it's that we have so many weapons," Herbert said. "I think just having people out there that makes plays, that takes the pressure away.
"Having a run game and having guys to throw the ball on the outside with Keenan [Allen], [Quentin Johnston], Mike [Williams] and Josh [Palmer]," Herbert added. "They've done such an incredible job that my job is just to get them the ball in space and let them do their cool things."
A lot of offseason chatter was about the Chargers rushing offense, and the unit responded.
When a running play was called on Sunday afternoon, the offense responded by being physical from the first quarter to the last.
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised the entire unit as a whole, including the tight ends specifically, as the success is due to all 11 players on the field staying consistent throughout the game.
"I just think those guys were connected, they were attached, they played very confidently," Staley said about the tight ends blocking. "I thought they were aggressive, and they played with the right technique and the right attitude. And they were consistent, from quarter one to the last quarter I thought they were consistent with their attitude and their technique.
"We had a good gameplan. My hat's off to [Chargers Offensive Line Coach] Brendan [Nugent], [Chargers Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun [Sarrett] and [Chargers Running Backs Coach] Derrick Foster and that group of guys, it was a quality plan," Staley added. "And then our runners ran really hard in the game, broke a lot of tackles. It was a team effort."
The Bolts were able to see success on the ground and offense in general in their first game, but now a new test awaits in Tennessee.
Going up against another talented defense that has seen success, the Chargers offense is focused on one thing — staying consistent.
"I feel like every week is a test," running back Joshua Kelley said during locker room media availability. "Whether you're first or last, they're all pros, everybody's got something to prove out there. For us yeah, it's been good, but we just have to be consistent. It's Week 1."
Jackson ready to bounce back
It was an up-and-down outing for J.C. Jackson in Week 1.
There's was some good (Jackson's first interception in powder blue), but also plenty of moments to learn from, too.
And there's also the status of Jackson's health, as Sunday was his first game in nearly 11 months since suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 7 last year.
"I'm working back into it. I'm not 100 percent but I'm working my way to 100 percent," said Jackson, who added he had a snap count in mind against the Dolphins and was able to hit it.
Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Jackson later added: "It's a long season, man. That's Week 1. We've got a whole season ahead of us. My goal is to try and stay healthy throughout the whole season, not just one game."
Jackson did take ownership for a pair of miscues, however, including a defensive pass interference call that gave Miami a field goal chance just before halftime.
"That was a bad mistake by me. I'll take full blame for that," Jackson said. "I should have been paying attention to the clock and everything else. I was just playing football. Coach always talks about situational football and I have to know what situation we were in."
Jackson also notched his first interception since Week 16 of the 2021 season. This one came in the end zone, but Jackson's 9-yard return put the Bolts at their own 4-yard line. The offense was forced to punt as Miami took over on a short field and scored just one play later when Jackson was in coverage.
"I should have took a knee now that I look back on it," Jackson said.
Staley added: "It's something he can learn from. We can continue to do a good job of continuing to teach him and everybody else. Definitely a teaching moment because of field position but I thought it was an outstanding play in the end zone to pick it off."
Staley on status of Ekeler, Bosa, etc.
A handful of Bolts didn't practice Wednesday for a myriad of reasons.
Austin Ekeler has an ankle issue but also did not practice for personal reasons. Ekeler's agent, Cameron Weiss, recently passed away.
"He had an ankle in the game and his status is to be determined," Staley said.
"We'll know by the end of the week," Staley later added about his status for Week 2.
Joey Bosa also did not practice due to a hamstring issue.
"It was sore after the game. His practice status is to be determined," Staley said.
Eric Kendricks is also dealing with a hamstring issue but was also listed on the Injury Report as not practicing for personal reasons.
"Some hamstring soreness after the game," Staley said of Kendricks.
Daiyan Henley, who has dealt with a hamstring issue the past two weeks, also did not practice.
But Chris Rumph II, who did not play in Week 1 due to a hamstring issue, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
"It was good to get him back out there," Staley said. "We have to continue to get him the work and the reps. He'll keep getting better and better."
Wednesday's full Injury Report can be found here.
