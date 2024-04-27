Why Junior Colson Reunited With Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers

Chargers second-round pick Ladd McConkey and third-round pick Junior Colson met virtually with members of the media after being selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Below are three takeaways from their media availabilities Friday night:

The Harbaugh Connection

It was only a matter of time before a Michigan player was added to the mix for the Bolts in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colson was selected by the Chargers in the third round (No. 69 overall), bringing the first of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh's former Wolverines to the team.

And it's safe to say that Colson was hyped about the opportunity to reconnect with his former college coach.

"Everything [excites me]," Colson said. "I'm just happy to be back with him. I went to Michigan for a reason, he was that reason.

"He picked me again," Colson added. "I'm blessed and highly favored, and I can't wait to get to work for him."

Colson manned the middle of the Michigan defense for three seasons and started 39 games over the time span, becoming one of Harbaugh's most important players.

"He checks every box," Harbaugh said. "Our scouts, along with [Chargers General Manager] Joe [Hortiz] and [linebackers coach] NaVorro Bowman, who has played in this league for a long time, had him as the top inside linebacker in the draft.

"He has the size, he's a downhill backer, but he can also go sideline-to-sideline. He knows the system. A big-time competitor," Harbaugh added.

The Chargers Head Coach relayed a story of how Colson played with clubs on both hands after breaking them this past season.

"More than one-and-a-half hands were in a club for a good part of the season," Harbaugh said.

Now that Colson is in the NFL, he can't wait to continue playing for his head coach.

"What part wasn't great? You know?," Colson said. "What part wasn't great about playing for him? He's the best coach out there. He's the best coach to play for, I believe in.

"He's a winner," Colson added. "That's something that you always want to follow, you want to follow a winner, you want to be with winners. I believe that I'm with a winner right now."

Colson also reunites with his former defensive coordinator calling the plays for the Bolts now in Jesse Minter as well.

Minter's defense was the top-ranked unit in the country last season, and the linebacker was there in the thick of it all as the on-field playcaller.

The newest Bolts linebacker had high praise for Minter, who now will help him as he begins his journey in the pros.

"Playing for him was freaking phenomenal. It was phenomenal," Colson said. "He's one of the smartest guys I know, if not the smartest guy I know.

"To be able to play in that same defense, be able to play in his defense, he's been able to customize and change and create a way to being the number one defense in the country last year," Colson added. "I'm just excited to see where we can continue to grow, and then build with that."

With all the Wolverines on staff and now Colson in the fold, he joked on joining the 'Michigan of the West'.

But the goal and style of play he became accustomed to in Ann Arbor remains the same even on the West Coast.