The Internet Reacts to the Bolts Selecting JT Woods

It's official, the Chargers have selected safety JT Woods out of Baylor with the 79th overall pick in the draft.
MORE LIKE BAElor ⚡️💛
🛫 LA
love,
HBK 💙
💔 HBK to LA @Jtwoods_7 goes to the @chargers with the 79th overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft. #BoltUp #NFLDraft | #SicEm | #BUncommon
DIFFERENCE MAKER 💯 @Jtwoods_7 #NFLDraft | #SicEm | #BUncommon
The Los Angeles Chargers pick Baylor Safety JT Woods at No. 79 overall.— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022
ONE touchdown allowed since 2020 🔒
JT Woods since 2020:
🐻 9 Interceptions
🐻 1 TD allowed
🐻 52.2 Passer Rating when targeted
Big Time Player! Shine On!! #SicEm
Person > Player
New Chargers S JT Woods ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine. He led the Big 12 last season with six interceptions.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 30, 2022
He’s fast, can get the ball, and will share a safeties room with Derwin James and Nasir Adderley.
The Chargers have selected Baylor S JT Woods with the 79th overall pick. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Woods lined up at safety on 92% of his defensive snaps in 2021 and also played slot CB and in the box at OLB and ILB.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 30, 2022
That's the kind of versatility Brandon Staley likes in a DB.
JT Woods said he earned his nickname "The Heartbreak Kid" — or HBK for short — during a fall camp in 2019. And it took on a life of its own as he started "breaking the hearts of quarterbacks across the country" in real games. Had 9 INTs over the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/UpdEsascIQ— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 30, 2022
Chargers got one of my favorite safeties in the draft, JT Woods https://t.co/6qvd0rHhWZ— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 30, 2022
JT Woods is a solid pick for the Chargers. Sprinter speed that actually translates to the field. Magic happens when he gets the ball in his hands. 22.3 yards per interception (9 the last two years)— Eddie C. Brown III (@UTEddieBrown) April 30, 2022
